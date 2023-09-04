STMicroelectronics’ wireless microcontrollers make Sindcon smart meters more efficient and sustainable

Singapore – September 4, 2023 - STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced today its collaboration with Sindcon (Singapore) IoT Technology Pte Ltd, a smart meter provider based in Singapore. The project is adding STM32WLE5 LoRaWAN® wireless microcontrollers from ST into Sindcon’s network of more than 50,000 water, gas and energy meters in Jakarta, Indonesia.

“The STM32WLE5 microcontroller (MCU) uses a long-range, low-power wireless radio operating on the LoRaWAN network to enable remote meter reading that addresses Jakarta’s diverse and expansive landscape of urban and forested terrain,” said Paolo Oteri, APeC (Asia Pacific excluding China) Marketing Director at STMicroelectronics. “As a small system-on-chip (SoC), the STM32 wireless microcontroller also lets customers like Sindcon to pack more features into their smart meters, without increasing the size or form factor of their product.”

“Sindcon’s smart meters in Jakarta are located inside private apartments, residential areas, industrial water utilities and shopping malls, making meter-reading challenging and expensive. We selected the STM32WLE5 for its high integration benefits to our customers and because it enhances performance, size, security and power consumption,” said Chen Deyu, CEO (Chief Executive Officer) at Sindcon.

The project will be Sindcon's first deployment in Indonesia using the highly integrated STM32WLE5CC wireless MCU from ST, a Sub-GHz wireless microcontroller featuring an Arm® Cortex®-M4 core operating at 48 MHz. The MCU contains 256 Kbytes of Flash memory, 64 Kbytes of SRAM, LoRa® modulation, and AES 256-bit encryption.

With the STM32WLE5, Sindcon’s retrofitted meters contain an advanced battery management system that can support accurate remote readings for up to 10 years.

The meters are currently being retrofitted and will be fully installed by the end of 2023.

Save the date and experience the demo at Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific (ITAP), a Hannover MESSE event from 18 – 20 October 2023 at Singapore Expo.

Technical Note to Editors:

LoRaWAN (Long Range Wide Area Network) is a very low power wireless communication protocol designed for Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Based on the LoRa (Long Range) modulation technique, it delivers long-range communication with very low power consumption. LoRaWAN operates in the unlicensed radio spectrum, which means that it does not require a license or subscription. Typically, it is used for applications such as smart city infrastructure, industrial automation, and agricultural monitoring that transmit low bandwidth data. LoRaWAN networks are generally deployed in a star-of-stars topology, with gateways acting as intermediaries between end devices and a central network server.

About Sindcon (Singapore) IoT Technology Pte Ltd

Singapore-based company, Sindcon, is revolutionizing the Internet of Things (IoT) industry with its innovative One-Stop IoT Metering Solution, from device to IoT platform. The company's LPWAN technology provides an efficient and cost-effective way to connect IoT devices, making it easier for businesses and individuals to access real-time data and make informed decisions. The company's smart LoRaWAN® meters for gas, water, and electricity are commercially available and have been implemented in various projects across Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Whether it's for smart city projects, environmental monitoring, or energy management, Sindcon's One-Stop IoT Metering Solutions are making a difference across the region. Founded in 2015 by a semiconductor design expert with over 10 years of experience at Broadcom, Sindcon has quickly become a pioneer in the field of IoT metering solutions. The company's founder, who holds a Ph.D. degree from the prestigious Nanyang Technology University of Singapore. Sindcon is backed by TWO Family Office, Singapore. Please visit the Sindcon website to learn more: http://www.sindcon.com.sg/index.html

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are over 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and connectivity. We are committed to achieving our goal to become carbon neutral on scope 1 and 2 and partially scope 3 by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

