Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 05, 2023

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 05, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Village of Geneva-on-the Lake
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Athens Trimble Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Auglaize Moulton Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Clinton Blanchester Marion Township Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Cuyahoga City of Lyndhurst
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
City of Fairview Park
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Mayfield Heights
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Ohio Lottery Commission
Mega Millions
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ohio Lottery Commission
Megaplier
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ohio Lottery Commission
Powerball
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ohio Lottery Commission
Power Play
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Darke City of Greenville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Defiance Noble Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Village of Ney
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Delaware Radnor Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Orange Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Gallia Gallia County Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Greene City of Beavercreek
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton City of Sharonville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Community Improvement Corporation of Sharonville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Cincinnati Technology Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Colerain Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District Liberty Nursing Health Care
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Hancock Cass Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hardin Ridgemont Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Henry Liberty Center Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Highland New Market Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Holmes Holmes County General Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Huron Townsend Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Fairfield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Lawrence Fayette Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Lorain LaGrange Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
City of Oberlin
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Hoffman Road Landfill - City of Toledo
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
City of Toledo
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Toledo Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Spencer Township-Village of Whitehouse Joint Economic Development Zone
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Marion Scott Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Montgomery Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Prospect Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Medina Medina County Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Montgomery City of Centerville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Centerville Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Vance Darroch New Community Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of Moraine
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Morrow Bennington Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Troy Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Muskingum Muskingum County Library System
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Paulding Carryall Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Perry Perry County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Putnam Monterey Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Liberty Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Village of Fort Jennings
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Richland Village of Plymouth
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Scioto Porter Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Seneca Attica Independent Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Venice Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Stark Village of East Sparta
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Summit City of Stow
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Stow Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Tallmadge Grow, Inc.
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Trumbull Village of McDonald
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Tuscarawas Village of Mineral City
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Union Leesburg Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Van Wert Tully Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wayne Salt Creek Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Williams Village of Holiday City
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit

