Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 05, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Village of Geneva-on-the Lake
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Athens
|Trimble Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Auglaize
|Moulton Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clinton
|Blanchester Marion Township Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Cuyahoga
|City of Lyndhurst
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|City of Fairview Park
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Mayfield Heights
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ohio Lottery Commission
Mega Millions
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ohio Lottery Commission
Megaplier
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ohio Lottery Commission
Powerball
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ohio Lottery Commission
Power Play
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Darke
|City of Greenville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Defiance
|Noble Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Village of Ney
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Delaware
|Radnor Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Orange Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Gallia
|Gallia County Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Greene
|City of Beavercreek
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|City of Sharonville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Community Improvement Corporation of Sharonville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Cincinnati Technology Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Colerain Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District Liberty Nursing Health Care
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Hancock
|Cass Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hardin
|Ridgemont Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Henry
|Liberty Center Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Highland
|New Market Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Holmes
|Holmes County General Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Huron
|Townsend Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Fairfield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Lawrence
|Fayette Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lorain
|LaGrange Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|City of Oberlin
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Hoffman Road Landfill - City of Toledo
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|City of Toledo
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Toledo Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Spencer Township-Village of Whitehouse Joint Economic Development Zone
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Marion
|Scott Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Montgomery Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Prospect Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Medina
|Medina County Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Montgomery
|City of Centerville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Centerville Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Vance Darroch New Community Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of Moraine
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morrow
|Bennington Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Troy Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Muskingum
|Muskingum County Library System
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Paulding
|Carryall Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Perry
|Perry County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Putnam
|Monterey Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Liberty Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Village of Fort Jennings
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Richland
|Village of Plymouth
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Scioto
|Porter Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Seneca
|Attica Independent Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Venice Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Stark
|Village of East Sparta
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Summit
|City of Stow
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Stow Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Tallmadge Grow, Inc.
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Trumbull
|Village of McDonald
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Village of Mineral City
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Union
|Leesburg Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Van Wert
|Tully Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wayne
|Salt Creek Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Williams
|Village of Holiday City
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit