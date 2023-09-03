Keynote speech: Rt Hon Liz Truss MP

This event is online only.

The Institute for Government welcomes Rt Hon Liz Truss MP to give a keynote speech on the economy.

A year since her government’s Growth Plan – the September 2022 ‘mini-budget’ – including a programme of tax cuts and supply side reforms, the former prime minister will set out her vision for how the government could enable the UK to achieve faster economic growth.

Following her speech Liz Truss will be in conversation with Dr Hannah White, the Director of the Institute for Government, before taking part in a Q&A with an invited audience.

Follow us on Twitter @ifgevents and join the conversation using #IfGTruss.