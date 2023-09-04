Ex-cop in viral road rage did not return separation pay -- Tolentino

MANILA -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino revealed on Sunday, September 3, that Wilfredo Gonzales, the dismissed Quezon City policeman in the viral road rage incident, has not returned his retirement pay despite being ordered such by the Philippine National Police (PNP).

In an interview with Radyo 360, Sen. Tol said, "Pinasasauli sa kanya ang natatanggap na separation pay. Pinasasauli po iyan ng PNP. Hanggang ngayon ay di pa nasasauli iyan ah. Kasi po noong na-order siyang na-dismiss, natanggap na po niya. Naka-retire na. Ngayong na-dismiss, pinasasauli, pero di pa niya nasasauli."

For Tolentino, this action was a deliberate move by Gonzales not to follow PNP.

Further, the Senator said Gonzales should have undergone psychological tests before being issued a renewed gun license.

In connection to this, Sen. Tol suggested that PNP should have a continuing evaluation of the cops to avoid inappropriate actions of those who are supposed to protect the Filipinos.

"Hindi lang at the first instance. Dapat continuing yung evaluation. Isa sa mga opisinang dapat palakasin dito ay ang human resources ng PNP," Sen. Tol said.