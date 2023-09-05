Electro Scan Inc. Selected to Inspect Sewer Pipes in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, Working with Abu Dhabi-based Applus-Velosi

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.

With Legacy Acoustic and CCTV Cameras missing 80-100% of infiltration, Electro Scan's pinpoint location accuracy and ability to measure sources of infiltration in Gallons per Minute represents a breakthrough in pipeline condition assessment.

CCTV images that are 'easy' to see obvious defects, and 'difficult' to see showing the limitation of visual inspection to accurately identify leaks.

In contrast to Acoustic Sensors and CCTV Cameras that cannot locate or quantify leaks in pressurized pipes, Electro Scan technology represents the #1 Solution for Assessing Rising Mains, known in the U.S. as Force Mains.