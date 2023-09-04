TGTE Congratulates India's Historic Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Landing
This achievement not only strengthens India's position on the global stage but also fosters a sense of pride among its citizens and the global Tamil community.
This Successful lunar landing is a symbol of India's ascendancy as a global power on the international stage. India has already solidified its position as the fifth-largest economy globally.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
— Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)*, on behalf of the Eelam Tamil people, extends heartfelt congratulations to India for achieving a historic lunar landing on the South pole of the Moon with the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission.
In an era where space exploration has seen the participation of major global players, including the U.S., China, and Russia, India's remarkable achievement stands out as it becomes the first country to successfully land on the lunar South pole. This milestone is a testament to India's longstanding tradition of scientific and technological excellence.
What makes India's achievement even more remarkable is the fact that it was accomplished with limited resources. The Chandrayaan-3 mission highlights India's ability to achieve greatness through determination and innovation, even in resource-constrained environments.
One of the most notable aspects of this historic achievement is the leadership of Mr. P. Veeramuthuvel, hailing from Tamil Nadu, who was the Project Director of the Chandrayaan 3 mission. His contribution not only brings honor to India but also fills Tamils across the globe with immense pride. His role exemplifies the inclusivity and diversity that India stands for. The previous two Chandrayaan missions were also headed by scientists from Tamil Nadu.
This successful lunar landing is a symbol of India's ascendancy as a global power on the international stage. India has already solidified its position as the fifth-largest economy globally and has emerged as a vital geo-strategic diplomatic power. The competitive dynamics between the United States and China, coupled with India's resolute focus on its national interests, underscore its significance in shaping the future of global affairs. Now, India's prowess extends beyond Earth, establishing it as a significant player in the realm of space exploration.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi aptly stated, "India is repeatedly proving that the sky is not the limit." This successful lunar landing is a testament to India's unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries and achieving new milestones. It serves as an inspiration not only to its citizens but to the entire world.
The Eelam Tamil community wishes India continued success in its future endeavors. This remarkable achievement not only strengthens India's position on the global stage but also fosters a sense of unity and pride among its citizens and the global Tamil community.
TGTE commends India for this historic achievement, and we look forward to witnessing more groundbreaking milestones in India's journey of exploration and innovation.
*ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.
TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.
TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 132 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.
TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.
TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.
The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.
Email: pmo@tgte.org
Twitter: @TGTE_PMO
Web: www.tgte-us.org
Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)
+1 614-202-3377
r.thave@tgte.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram