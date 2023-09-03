Poe on rice price ceiling

The imposition of the price ceiling should assure our people that rice remains accessible.

In the long run, solutions must be in place to keep the supply and prices steady, and bring growth to the agriculture sector, especially to our farmers.

Authorities must address the unhampered smuggling and hoarding that continue to undermine efforts to improve farmers' productivity, modernize our agriculture and reduce the retail price of the staple.

The Department of Agriculture should also see to it that the benefits of the Rice Tariffication Law trickle down to the farmers to capacitate them to be competitive.

We trust these issues are in the priorities, especially with the President sitting at the helm of the DA.