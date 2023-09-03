Submit Release
News Search

There were 117 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,016 in the last 365 days.

Poe on rice price ceiling

PHILIPPINES, September 3 - Press Release
September 2, 2023

Poe on rice price ceiling

The imposition of the price ceiling should assure our people that rice remains accessible.

In the long run, solutions must be in place to keep the supply and prices steady, and bring growth to the agriculture sector, especially to our farmers.

Authorities must address the unhampered smuggling and hoarding that continue to undermine efforts to improve farmers' productivity, modernize our agriculture and reduce the retail price of the staple.

The Department of Agriculture should also see to it that the benefits of the Rice Tariffication Law trickle down to the farmers to capacitate them to be competitive.

We trust these issues are in the priorities, especially with the President sitting at the helm of the DA.

You just read:

Poe on rice price ceiling

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more