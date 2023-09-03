PHILIPPINES, September 3 - Press Release

September 2, 2023 Bong Go assists indigents in Dauis, Bohol Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has once again emphasized the vital importance of implementing pro-poor programs to aid in the recovery of particularly underserved Filipinos from the far-reaching impacts of the global pandemic. During his team's relief effort in Dauis, Bohol on Tuesday, August 29, they provided assistance, such as masks and vitamins, to 606 struggling residents at Barangay Songculan Covered Court. They also gave away shirts, shoes, balls for basketball and volleyball, a watch and a cellular phone to select recipients. The Department of Social Welfare and Development also extended financial assistance. "Ipinangako ko noon, at paulit-ulit kong ipinapahayag: layunin ko pong dalhin ang gobyerno mas malapit sa inyo. Sa tulong ng Malasakit Centers, Super Health Centers, at Regional Specialty Centers, nais kong tiyakin na ang serbisyong pangkalusugan ay maaabot ninyo nang mas mabilis at mas maayos," Go said in his video message to the beneficiaries. The Malasakit Centers, conceptualized by Go, have successfully helped more than seven million Filipinos nationwide, according to the Department of Health (DOH). Through such centers, poor and indigent Filipinos gain access to streamlined medical assistance programs that simplify the hurdles often associated with availing financial aid for medical treatment. There are currently 158 Malasakit Centers nationwide, including those at Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) in Tagbilaran City and Don Emilio del Valle Memorial Hospital in Ubay. In addition, as principal sponsor in the Senate, Go was also instrumental in the passage of Republic Act No. 11883 which converted GCGMH to Governor Celestino Gallares Multi-Specialty Medical Complex. Considering that basic healthcare is the cornerstone of a functional healthcare system, Go has been advocating for the construction of Super Health Centers nationwide. These centers are designed to provide basic health services, such as database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation center, and telemedicine, through which remote diagnosis and treatment of patients are made possible. In Bohol, funds have been allocated to construct Super Health Centers in Buenavista, Candijay, Dauis, Sagbayan, Talibon, Antequera, Balilihan, Bien Unido, Carmen, Panglao, Ubay, Tagbilaran City -- the last one's groundbreaking was attended by Go last month. "Ang isang malaking bagay dito ay ang early detection kung may sakit ang isang pasyente. Dahil nasa kanilang komunidad ang Super Health Centers, madali na para sa kanya ang magpakonsulta. At kung malalaman agad ang sakit ng isang pasyente, mabibigyan siya ng primary care, malalapatan ng lunas, at lalaki ang tsansa na maka-recover siya sa kanyang sakit," he explained. Furthermore, for individuals facing complex medical conditions, Go has successfully pushed for RA 11959 or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, as one of the authors and the principal sponsor. The newly enacted law includes provisions for the establishment of specialty centers within existing government-controlled corporations or specialty hospitals. It also outlines the specific service capabilities that DOH will implement in regional hospitals. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has supported several projects in the town, including the pavement of road along Barangays Lourdes and Tangnan, and the construction of multipurpose buildings in several barangays. Aside from Dauis, Go also supported other projects in the province, including construction and improvement of roads in Alburquerque, Alicia, Baclayon, Bien Unido, Buenavista, Calape, Candijay, Carmen, Dimiao, Garcia Hernandez, Guindulman, Jagna, Loay, Loboc, Mabini, Pilar, Sagbayan, San Miguel, Sierra Bullones, Sevilla, Sikatuna, Talibon, Tubigon, Ubay, and Valencia; construction of multipurpose buildings in Alburquerque, Alicia, Anda, Balilihan, Batuan, Buenavista, Candijay, Corella, Cortes, Danao, Dimiao, Duero, Garcia Hernandez, Guindulman, Loay, Loboc, Loon, Pilar, Tagbilaran City, and Valencia; rehabilitation of water works system in Alicia and Antequera; streetlighting project in Anda, Antequera, Candijay, Dimiao, Getafe, Loay, San Isidro, Sierra Bullones, Trinidad, and Ubay; and the construction or rehabilitation of public markets in Bilar, Calape, Clarin, Lila, Sagbayan, and Tagbilaran City. The senator also supported the acquisition of medical equipment for Calape and Batuan, ambulance units for Catigbian and Trinidad, and trucks for Talibon and Tagbilaran City.