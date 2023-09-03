Message to U.S. Citizens: U.S. Embassy Jerusalem Special Passport Application Event

Message to U.S. Citizens: U.S. Embassy Jerusalem

Location: Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza

Subject: Special Passport Application Event For Those With Urgent Travel – Tuesday, September 5, 2023

What: The American Citizen Services (ACS) Unit at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem will hold an after-hours passport acceptance event for emergency passports. These passports will be limited to one year and are intended for those with upcoming travel in less than two months. No applications for full-validity passports will be accepted. If you do not have travel within the next two months, we ask you to please not make an appointment for this event.

Where: U.S. Embassy Jerusalem, 14 David Flusser Street, Arnona, Jerusalem

When: Tuesday, September 5 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm by appointment only. The appointments will be released on Sunday, September 3 between 3-4pm on the scheduling website: https://cacms.state.gov/s/new-appointment. If you log on to the official website at that time and do not see any available appointments, it means we are fully booked.

Please come prepared with all of the required documents, fees, and photos. Those without all the correct application materials will be turned away and asked to reschedule: https://il.usembassy.gov/u-s-citizen-services/how-passport/.

To determine whether you need an in-person appointment, please see (https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports/need-passport/apply-in-person.html). U.S. citizens who have a 10-year passport that expired less than 5 years ago must apply by mail or drop box.

If approved, the emergency passports will be available for pick-up at 2pm on September 7.

Actions to Take:

Follow the instructions of local authorities

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Jerusalem

14 David Flusser St.

Jerusalem

Online ACS Inquiry System: click here

Phone: +972-2-630-4000

Website: https://il.usembassy.gov/

U.S. Embassy Branch Office Tel Aviv

71 HaYarkon St.

Tel Aviv

Routine: click here

Online ACS Inquiry System: click here

Phone: +972-3-519-7575

Website: https://il.usembassy.gov/

State Department – Consular Affairs

888-407-4747or 202-501-4444

Israel, West Bank, and Gaza Country Information

Israel, West Bank, and Gaza Travel Advisory

