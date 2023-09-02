Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON), DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI), TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG), and NovoCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: NVCR)

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON)



Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the seat posts for certain of the Company’s Peloton Bikes were prone to break or otherwise detach during use, rendering them unsafe for users; (ii) as a result, the Company was likely to recall millions of Peloton Bikes; (iii) accordingly, Peloton overstated its efforts to enhance the safety of its products, understated its estimated future returns, and downplayed the Company’s need to book additional reserves for future product recall expenses; (iv) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact the Company’s business and financial results and reputation; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) DZS’ financial statements from March 31, 2023 to the present contained certain errors; (ii) as a result, DZS would need to restate its previously filed quarterly financial statement for the period ending March 31, 2023; (iii) the Company had ongoing undisclosed issues with its internal controls over financial reporting; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) TriplePoint had overstated the strength of its various portfolio companies and loan book, as well as the viability of its overall investment strategy; (ii) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial position and/or prospects; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

NovoCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: NVCR)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company concealed the true nature of the LUNAR study data, including that the study relied on a relatively small percentage of study participants that had been receiving standard of care therapy; (ii) as a result, the data was materially less reliable in terms of demonstrating clinical efficacy; (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s regulatory prospects and operations; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

