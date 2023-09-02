NEWS

LDAF Requests Public Assistance Finding Arson Suspect Regarding Tiger Island Fire

September 2, 2023

September 2, 2023

Baton Rouge, La. – Multiple wildfires have burned in Beauregard Parish in the past few weeks – most notably The Tiger Island Fire. Wildfire investigators with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Enforcement Division have determined this fire to be a result of arson. LDAF investigators and the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are actively investigating this matter.

Investigators urge you to call law enforcement if you or anyone you know has any information regarding this fire. To report an arsonist or information regarding this fire, call the LDAF 24-hour hotline at 1-855-452-5323 or the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-462-8918.

All calls to the LDAF hotline are anonymous, and the Louisiana Forestry Association is offering up to a $2,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

The Tiger Island Fire burns east of Merryville, south of Hwy 190, and about five miles east of the Texas state line. The fire originated on August 22 in a wooded pine plantation and has consumed more than 31,000 forested acres. It threatened the town of Merryville and caused devastating damage to more than 20 homes and structures.

Note: All persons accused of any crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

