All boundary checkpoints between Macao and Zhuhai now reopened

MACAU, September 2 - Following an agreement between the authorities respectively of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) and of Zhuhai Municipality, in the mainland Guangdong province, all five boundary checkpoints connecting the MSAR and Zhuhai have now been reopened, with the final two checkpoints reopening from, respectively, 2pm and 3pm today.

According to Executive Order No 144/2023 issued today, the Macao checkpoint serving the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge reopened from 2pm today.

The Macao checkpoint at the Hengqin Port resumed operations from 3pm today. That was due to the fact that traffic on the Lotus Flower Bridge, connecting Macao to the Hengqin Port, is only allowed to resume when the typhoon signal is at No.3 or lower. Macao’s Meteorological and Geophysics Bureau cancelled typhoon signal No.8 at 3pm today and replaced it with typhoon signal No.3.

All checkpoints between Macao and Zhuhai were temporarily closed from late afternoon on Friday (1 September), as outlined in Executive Order No. 140/2023, as Typhoon Saola approached the city.

