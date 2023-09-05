Rising Literary Star at 73: Nancy Lynn White’s Debut Historical Romance Touts Rave Reviews and a Five-Star Rating
Nancy White proves talent knows no age, earning rave reviews for her debut romance novel.
Between the pages of history and mystery, love's silent vow is tested. 'Guilty of Stealing His Heart: Never Say You Love Me' is a journey of heartbreaks and second chances.”GAHANNA, OH, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Proving that talent, passion and dreams have no expiration date, 73-year-old Nancy Lynn White makes a remarkable entrance into the literary world with her debut novel, “Guilty of Stealing His Heart.” Earning a well-deserved five-star review from Reader Views, she has captured the hearts of readers with a compelling narrative that seamlessly blends historical intrigue with romance."
— Reader Views
In “Guilty of Stealing His Heart,” readers plunge into the tumultuous journey of Carrie Wagner. Fleeing betrayal in Ohio, the young widow seeks a fresh start in California with dreams of building a loving family. Her journey takes an unexpected turn when she encounters Billy, a spirited stowaway, and JT Grant, a former detective with his own haunting past. Though drawn to JT, Carrie is wary of opening her heart again. As they navigate danger and dark secrets, the trio discovers strength in unity, hope in adversity, and the transformative power of love. This riveting blend of historical intrigue and romance promises sleepless nights and skipped appointments.
Nancy White poured her emotions and experiences into the pages of “Guilty of Stealing his heart.” Drawing from her own struggles and dreams, she crafted a story of love, loss, and adventure in the wild west. “When asked about her journey and the emotional investment in writing ‘Guilty of Stealing His Heart’, Nancy revealed, “It took me ten years to write this book. It’s a sad feeling to leave it behind and move on to the next one.”
ACCOLADES FOR GUILTY OF STEALING HIS HEART
After a decade-long journey, it seems the wait was well worth it, as White’s debut is being met with an outpouring of positive feedback from readers:
• “A historical romance novel that will completely capture your imagination and heart.” – Reader Views
• “In this world where things change so rapidly, it's heartwarming to read a story that captures the timeless essence of love and hope. Kudos to the writer. Imo Guilty of Stealing His Heart is a treasure that I will recommend to my book club. It's a gentle reminder that no matter our age,bwe can always find solace in the pages of a well-spun tale.” – Amazon Reviewer
• “This novel will draw you in from the very beginning-especially the characters. Carrie is well-rounded, and full of life, plans, hopes, and dreams–a realistic portrayal by the author. JT is fully fleshed out, and the conflict between these two personalities is what drives the story forward.” – Tammy Ruggles, Author
• “I personally think the way this book is written, it beautifully weaves together the historical setting and the blossoming romance between Carrie and JT. I couldn't help but become invested in their journey – a journey filled with challenges and triumphs.” – Amazon Reviewer
• “The best part I liked about this novel was the historical backdrop. Irs so creative and it adds depth to the narrative as well.over all it makesthe book a recommended read for those who enjoy stories of love and resilience.” – Amazon Reviewer
Nancy is currently at work on her second novel, “Wedding Bells and Murder,” scheduled for publication in late 2023. Guilty of Stealing His Heart (ISBN 979-8397787345, Independently Published 2023) is available at online bookstores everywhere.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nancy Lynn White was born in Washington, D.C., into the nomadic life of a military family. She has one beautiful daughter and two grandchildren and graduated from Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, in 1993 with a B.A. in English/Professional Writing. She is now self-employed as a fiction writer pursuing her dream. Her favorite genres are Historical Romance and Cozy Mystery. She is a member of the Scribophile critique community, Scribophile.com.
The following creative non-fiction essays were published in magazines: "The Boss from Hell", Work Literary Magazine, November 2014; "You're Safer in a Plane Than a Car", Shatter the Looking Glass Literary Magazine, January 2015; "Sippin' Bourbon Dressing", Good Ole Days Magazine, December 2016. And the following published in anthologies: "Children Should Be Seen, Not Heard", Only Trollops Shave Above the Knee, April, 2015; When Life Hands You Lemons", The Book of Hope, March 2017. Her first novel, "Guilty of Stealing His Heart" was released in June of 2023. And Nancy is currently working on her second novel, "Wedding Bells and Murder".
For more information about Nancy Lynn White and her work, visit https://nancylynnwhite.com/.
