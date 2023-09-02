Revolutionizing Automotive Performance: The Future of Slipper Clutches in the Automotive Market

Allied Market Research_Logo

Automotive Slipper Clutch Market by Type and Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025

The automotive slipper clutch market is also known as a back-torque limiter that functions as a special clutch with an integrated freewheel mechanism. This helps in engine braking while riders reduce the vehicle speed in bikes. The slipper clutch helps to partially slip to match the engine speed with the decelerating vehicle. The idea of slipper clutch is to control the rear wheel in a sudden braking situation and downshifting gear to slow down rear wheel. This type of slipper clutch is helpful in performance engine bikes in braking thus, reducing the chances of collisions or accidents. Further, slipper clutch helps reduce wear and tear on the transmissions when sudden forces are applied.

Leading high displacement motorcycle manufacturers are focusing on integrating slipper clutches in their two-wheelers. The slipper clutch from STM has two springs where the primary spring controls the pressure on the clutch and with variable weights the engine manufacturer can adjust the pressure amount on clutch compensating for any engine modifications and subsequent rise in horsepower. In normal clutches, the engine braking is pushed to rear wheels through chain drives which impacts in shaking of real wheel. The slipper clutch assists in controlling rear wheel in hard braking helping in downshifting reducing the acceleration of the vehicle.

Factors such as improvement of performances in engine maintenance, reduction of damages inside the transmission, and better suspension boost the sales of slipper clutches to the bike manufacturers. The slipper clutches are found particularly helpful when the two-wheeler requires to shift to lower gear in a sharp turn or obstacle adjusting the engine speed to decelerating vehicle speed and it is typically helpful in performance motorcycles. However, high complexity to implement the system along with cost factors hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, getting desired result by aligning the weight and requirement of specific brand vehicle is difficult.

The global slipper clutch market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, market is classified into entry level (below 400cc), mid-size (400 699 cc), full-size (700 1000cc), and performance (above 1000cc). Based on application, the market is bifurcated into OEM and Aftermarket. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This study includes the analytical depiction of the global slipper clutch market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

• Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Market Players

• Schaeffler Group

• Sigma Performance

• Hinson Clutch Performance

• EXEDY Corporation

• STM

• F.C.C. Co. Ltd

• Surflex, Hyper Racer

• Yoyodyne, Ricardo

