Ground Long-Range Surveillance Radar Market Current Impact to Make Big Changes

Ground Long-Range Surveillance Radar Market by Application, by Component and by Frequency Band: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ground long-range surveillance radar market is experiencing a significant growth due to increasing intelligence, reconnaissance, and surveillance requirements globally. Ground long-range surveillance radars are used to detect, track, and monitor movement around important infrastructures and installations such as borders, military installations, and airports, among others, over distances up to 45 KM. In addition, ground long-range surveillance radars are capable of autonomously detecting movements in a defined area, tracking those targets and raising an alarm if the targets cross into alarm areas. Moreover, long-range surveillance radar systems are also used for national security applications such as recognition & tracing of small, non-linearly and non-cooperative, moving targets.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The ground surveillance radar manufacturing companies are facing short-term operational issues due to the supply chain constraints and lack of site access due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The ground surveillance radar market is being driven by financial incentives & regulatory supports from the governments globally. However, the spread of COVID-19 has forced governments to focus on pandemic containment and withdraw financial incentives given to OEMs.

The economic slowdown caused by COVID-19 will delay the ongoing projects on installation of ground surveillance radar on airports, border, power plants, camps, and harbors.

Ground surveillance radar market is R&D intensive market and requires huge investment early-on. However, COVID-19 pandemic has forced governments around the world to divert financial resources from ground surveillance market growth to public health services.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Surge in use of advance surveillance radars with electronic warfare countermeasures, increase in demand for application specific surveillance radar system, and rise in adoption of ground surveillance systems for military as well as home security applications are the factors that drive the global ground surveillance radar market. However, inability of ground surveillance radar to recognize short range target hinder the market growth. On the contrary, constant innovation in radio frequency technology and increase in demand for early identification system present new pathways in the industry.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐫 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦

The demand for ground surveillance radar systems is increasing as it eliminates the requirement for multiple, non-specialized radar systems. Moreover, it is also capable of detecting land vehicles, personnel, marine vessels, avian targets, and low-flying aircraft. Recently, in 2020, AMS Defence (defense system manufacturer based in Queensland, Australia) announced partnership agreement with Blighter Surveillance Systems (UK based radar manufacturer) to supply long-range ground-based radar solutions for critical infrastructure protection and complex airborne threats. This partnership will explore a number of opportunities in the fields of force protection, perimeter security, and critical infrastructure protection. The radars use a microwave radio signal to scan areas of air, land or water which can extend up to 32 km in range and up to a full 360° in azimuth. Such demand for application specific surveillance radar system is expected to boost global ground long-range surveillance radar systems.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global ground long-range surveillance radar industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global ground long-range surveillance radar market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global ground long-range surveillance radar market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global ground long-range surveillance radar market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐠-𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Which are the leading market players active in the ground long-range surveillance radar market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Raytheon Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, L3Harris, Thales Group, Saab AB, Aselsan A/S, Leonardo S.p.A., Elbit Systems Ltd., Hensold, FLIR Systems, Inc.

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Commercial, Defense, Space, National Security

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭: Antenna, Duplexer, Power Amplifier, Transmitter, Signal Processor, Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐝: UHF, VHF, L-Band, U-Band, Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧: North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LATAM), The Middle East, Africa.