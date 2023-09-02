PHILIPPINES, September 2 - Press Release

September 1, 2023 Jinggoy files resolution honoring multi-awarded broadcast journalist Mike Enriquez SENATOR Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has filed a resolution expressing the Senate's sympathy and condolences to the family and friends of veteran and multi-awarded broadcast journalist Miguel "Mike" Enriquez who passed away on Tuesday. In his proposed Senate Resolution No. 770, Estrada extolled Enriquez's sterling career and his contributions to Philippine journalism and broadcast communication. "His passing is a great loss to the Filipino nation, as well as the journalism profession and broadcasting industry which are currently under siege from disinformation, fake news, and other adverse impact of the digital media age," Estrada said. Enriquez had an illustrious 54-year career as a trusted radio and TV news personality, earning numerous distinctions from local and international award-giving bodies. "Enriquez's trademark voice, distinct style of delivering news, and hard-hitting commentaries have become part of countless Filipino households and shaped the consciousness of the citizens about the pressing social issues and current affairs," the senator said. The veteran broadcaster's dedication to public service became more evident when he returned on air in March last year in time for his home network's 2022 National and Local Elections special coverage after undergoing a medical procedure and battling health issues, he added. Enriquez held executive positions in RGMA Network Inc. as president, senior vice president, and consultant for radio operations, in addition to his role as host of public affairs programs and radio shows on GMA Network. "His outstanding body of work, professionalism and unassailable integrity should serve as inspiration for budding mass media practitioners and the younger generations to pursue excellence and hone their craft with purpose and passion," said Estrada. Enriquez passed away on August 29, 2023 at the age of 71. Resolusyon ng pakikiramay sa pagpanaw ng batikang broadcast journalist na si Mike Enriquez, inihain ni Jinggoy NAGHAIN si Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada ng resolusyon na nagpapahayag ng pakikidalamhati ng Senado sa pamilya at mga kaibigan ng batikan at multi-awarded na broadcast journalist na si Miguel "Mike" Enriquez na pumanaw noong Martes. Sa kanyang Senate Resolution No. 770, pinuri ni Estrada ang naging kontribusyon ni Enriquez sa pamamahayag at broadcast communication. "Ang kanyang pagpanaw ay isang malaking kawalan lalo na sa propesyon ng pamamahayag at broadcasting industry na kasalukuyang nasa ilalim ng disinformation, fake news at iba pang masamang epekto ng digital media age," sabi ni Estrada. Sa kanyang 54-taong karera bilang isang pinagkakatiwalaang personalidad sa radyo at telebisyon, nakakuha ng maraming pagkilala si Enriquez mula sa mga lokal at international na award-giving bodies. "Ang tatak ng boses ni Enriquez pati na ang kanyang natatanging istilo ng paghahatid ng balita at matatapang na komentaryo ay naging bahagi ng maraming tahanan ng mga Pilipino at humubog sa kamalayan ng mamamayan tungkol sa mga isyu ng lipunan at kasalukuyang pangyayari," sabi ng senador. Aniya pa, naipamalas ng beteranong mamahayag ang kanyang dedikasyon sa serbisyong publiko nang bumalik siya sa ere noong Marso ng nakaraang taon para sa 2022 National and Local Elections special coverage ng kanyang home network pagkatapos sumailalim sa isang medical procedure at pagdaanan ang ilang isyu sa kalusugan. Nagsilbi si Enriquez bilang president, senior vice president sa RGMA Network Inc. at consultant para sa mga operasyon sa radyo bukod sa kanyang papel bilang host ng mga programa sa public affairs programs at radio shows ng GMA Network. "Ang kanyang natatanging gawaing propesyonal at hindi mapapantayang integridad ay dapat maging inspirasyon sa mga bagong mass media practitioners at mga nakababatang henerasyon upang itaguyod ang kahusayan at mahasa ang kanilang mga gawain nang may layunin at pagiging masigasig," sabi ni Estrada. Pumanaw si Enriquez noong ika-29 ng Agosto, 2023, sa edad na 71.