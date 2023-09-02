PHILIPPINES, September 2 - Press Release

September 2, 2023 Villar renews call to secure the sustainability of the coconut industry AMID the achievements in the coconut industry, Sen. Cynthia A. Villar has assured to continuously do what is necessary to protect and expand the said industry. "We are aware that our work doesn't stop here as we continually monitor the implementation of relevant laws (in the industry)," also said Villar, chairperson of the Senate committee on agriculture and food. Speaking during the opening ceremonies of the 3rd World Coconut Congress 2023 with the theme "Sustain the Source," Villar noted that in line with her advocacy to lift the coconut industry, she fought for the passage of the Republic Act No. 11524 or "The Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act" which lapsed into law in 2021. "This law aims to consolidate the benefits due to coconut farmers, especially the poor and marginalized, under various statutes and to expedite the delivery thereof to attain increased income for coconut farmers, alleviate poverty and achieve social equality, " stressed Villar. The law also mandates the preparation of the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan (CFIDP), which shall set the directions and policies for the development and rehabilitation of the coconut industry within 50 years. Despite the continued boom of exports, she pointed out that the coconut industry still confronts challenges. Among the identified problems are the vulnerability of the product to world price fluctuations, low farm productivity, recurring infestations, and the effects of climate change. But as we celebrate World Coconut Congress, Villar exhorted all stakeholders to work together to tackle the issues and make initiatives to safeguard the coconut industry. "We are set with a thrust to strengthen the value chain for domestic and international markets, develop talent and skilled workforce, attract more sustainable and inclusive investment development opportunities, and advance towards sustainable agricultural practices," she added. The event held at World Trade Center in Pasay City was attended by a diverse group of delegates with different expertise from many countries They were united by the same aspiration, towards sharing knowledge and exploring opportunities in the coconut industry. Villar, muling nanawagang ingatan ang sustainability ng coconut industry SA kabila ng achievements ng coconut industry, tiniyak ni Sen. Cynthia A. Villar na patuloy nilang proprotektahan at palalawakin ang industriyang ito. "We are aware that our work doesn't stop here as we continually monitor the implementation of relevant laws (in the industry)," sabi pa ni Villar, chairperson ng Senate committee on agriculture and food. Sa opening ceremonies ng 3rd World Coconut Congress 2023 na may temang "Sustain the Source," sinabi ni Villar na alinsunod sa kanyang adbokasiyang maiangat ang coconut industry, ipinaglaban niya ang pagpasa sa Republic Act No. 11524 o "The Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act" na nag 'lapsed into law' noong 2021. "This law aims to consolidate the benefits due to coconut farmers, especially the poor and marginalized, under various statutes and to expedite the delivery thereof to attain increased income for coconut farmers, alleviate poverty and achieve social equality, " ani Villar. Itinatakda rin sa batas ang paghahanda sa Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan (CFIDP) na magbibigay ng direksyon at polisiya sa pag-unlad at rehabilitasyon ng coconut industry sa loob ng 50 taon. Inihayag ni Villar na nahaharap pa rin ang coconut industry sa mga hamon sa kabila ng pagbulusok ng export nito. Kabilang sa mga tinukoy na problema ang pagiging madaling maapektuhan ng pagbaba ng presyo sa buong mundo, mababang farm productivity, infestations at epekto ng climate change. Kaya sa pagdiriwang ng World Coconut Congress, hinimok ni Villar ang kahat ng stakeholders na magkaisa para harapin ang mga isyu at gumawa ng mga inisiyatibong mangangalaga sa coconut industry. "We are set with a thrust to strengthen the value chain for domestic and international markets, develop talent and skilled workforce, attract more sustainable and inclusive investment development opportunities, and advance towards sustainable agricultural practices," dagdag pa niya. Lumahok sa event sa World Trade Center, Pasay City, ang diverse group ng delegates na magkaka-ibang kakayahan mula sa maraming bansa. Pinagbuklod sila ng isang adhikaing ibahagi ang kaalaman at tuklasin ang oportunidad sa coconut industry.