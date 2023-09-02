PHILIPPINES, September 2 - Press Release

September 2, 2023 Poll says only 4 in 10 Filipinos satisfied with senior high school - Gatchalian A Pulse Asia survey has revealed that only four out of 10 Filipinos are satisfied with the senior high school program. Based on the results of a June 19 to 23, 2023 survey commissioned by Senator Win Gatchalian, 41% of 1,200 respondents nationwide said they are satisfied with senior high school. Those who are dissatisfied are 42%, while 16% cannot say if they are satisfied or dissatisfied. For Gatchalian, the dissatisfaction with senior high school reflects the program's failure to deliver on its promise to make its graduates college-ready and work-ready. According to a 2020 discussion paper by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS), only a little over 20% of senior high school graduates enter the labor force, while more than 70% continue with their education. The PIDS study also revealed that, in terms of basic pay per day, senior high school graduates have no clear statistically significant advantage or disadvantage compared to Grade 10 and second-year college completers. According to the survey, the dissatisfaction with the senior high school program is higher among Classes D (44%) and E (44%). Only 38% and 42% from Classes and E, respectively, are satisfied with senior high school. Among classes ABC, 57% are satisfied with senior high school, while 27% are dissatisfied. "Nagdagdag tayo ng dalawang taon sa high school pero para sa ating mga magulang, dagdag na gastos lang ang dulot nito. Hindi kuntento ang ating mga kababayan sa senior high school dahil hindi nila makita ang benepisyo ng programang ito," said Gatchalian, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. In different parts of the country, however, levels of satisfaction and dissatisfaction with senior high school are mixed. Dissatisfaction is highest in the National Capital Region (NCR), where 53% of respondents said they are dissatisfied with senior high school while only 31% said they are satisfied. More respondents in Luzon are satisfied (43%) than dissatisfied (35%) with senior high school. In the Visayas, those who are satisfied and dissatisfied with the program are tied at 42%. Almost half (49%) of respondents in Mindanao are dissatisfied with senior high school, while 42% are satisfied. To address the mismatch between the skills of senior high school graduates and the demands of the labor market, Gatchalian filed the Batang Magaling Act (Senate Bill No. 2022). The proposed measure seeks to strengthen the linkages and collaboration among the Department of Education (DepEd), local government units, the academic communities, and industry partners. Gatchalian: 4 sa 10 pinoy ang kuntento sa senior high school ayon sa survey Apat lamang sa sampung Pilipino ang kuntento sa senior high school, ayon sa isang survey ng Pulse Asia. Batay sa resulta ng survey na kinomisyon ni Senador Win Gatchalian at isinagawa noong Hunyo 19 hanggang 23, 2023, 41% lamang sa 1,200 kalahok sa buong bansa ang nagsabing kuntento sila sa senior high school. Mas mataas nang bahagya ang mga hindi naman kuntento o 42% samantalang 16% ang hindi tiyak kung kuntento sila o hindi. Para kay Gatchalian, sinasalamin ng resulta ng survey ang kabiguan ng programang tuparin ang pangako nitong gawing handa para sa kolehiyo at trabaho ang mga kabataan. Ayon sa isang 2020 discussion paper ng Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS), 20% lamang ng mga graduates ng senior high school ang pumapasok sa labor force, samantalang 70% naman ang nagpapatuloy sa kanilang edukasyon. Lumabas din sa naturang pag-aaral ng PIDS na pagdating sa basic pay, lumalabas na halos walang pinagkaiba ang mga senior high school graduates kung ihahambing sa mga nagtapos ng dalawang taon sa kolehiyo o Grade 10. Ayon sa survey, mas marami sa Class D (44%) at E (44%) ang hindi kuntento sa senior high school program. Lumalabas naman na 38% at 42% lamang mula sa Class D at E ang kuntento sa senior high school. Sa classes ABC, 57% ang kuntento, samantalang 27% ang hindi kuntento. "Nagdagdag tayo ng dalawang taon sa high school pero para sa ating mga magulang, dagdag na gastos lang ang dulot nito. Hindi kuntento ang ating mga kababayan sa senior high school dahil hindi nila makita ang benepisyo ng programang ito," ani Gatchalian, chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Sa iba't ibang bahagi ng bansa, magkakaiba ang lebel ng pagiging kuntento o hindi kuntento sa senior high school. Sa Metro Manila may pinakamaraming hindi kuntento, (53%), samantalang 31% lamang ang kuntento sa programa. Mas marami naman sa Luzon ang kuntento (43%) kaysa sa hindi kuntento (35%) sa senior high school. Sa Visayas, parehong 42% ang kuntento at hindi kuntento sa programa. Sa Mindanao naman, halos kalahati (49%) ng mga kalahok ang hindi kuntento sa senior high school, samantalang 42% naman ang kuntento. Upang tugunan ang mismatch sa skills ng mga graduates ng senior high school at ang mga pangangailangan ng labor market, inihain ni Gatchalian ang Batang Magaling Act (Senate Bill No. 2022). Nais ng panukalang batas na patatagin ang ugnayan sa pagitan ng Department of Education (DepEd), local government units, mga paaralan, at mga katuwang sa industriya.