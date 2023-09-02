Axle Shaft Scope for Market: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Revenue Projections by 2032

Allied Market Research - Logo

Axle Shaft Market by Type, by Position and by Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive axles shafts play a major role in the operation of a vehicle. The axles bear the entire weight of the vehicle, cargo, and passengers and live axles perform the additional task of providing the torque to the wheels. In addition, the function of an axle shaft is transmitting torque and rotation along with the other components of the drive train. The global automotive axle shaft market is being strongly driven by rise in vehicle production globally and innovations in engineering that are focused on sustainability and fuel efficiency. The growth of this market is further stimulated by the thriving aftermarket demand for automotive axles and propellers in developing countries. Additionally, the reduction of the overall maintenance of the vehicle is another factor boosting the global market demand. Furthermore, the global automotive axle shaft market is observing vibrant growth, owing to increasing demand for technologically advanced automobiles in the market and is expected to grow further during the forecast period

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

•The transportation industry has completely been shut due to the pandemic which has created new challenges for the cargo and production houses to shift their goods from one place to another.

•The fear of spreading COVID-19 to coworkers, along with drastically diminished demand has allegedly forced workers not to operate to infected places or cities which has created a huge problem.

•The Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) are doing what they can to triage the situation. Many weeks of production stand down to minimize spreading te virus among coworkers while also preparing for far lower sales to minimize their losses.

•The spread of the virus has created huge issues for the transportation department as they have to encore new investments to protect their employees from getting affected.

•After the lockdown gets over, the transporting companies have to come up with new rules and regulations to face these difficult situations

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Some of the factors such as increase in demand for vehicle production and rise in sales of vehicles globally are expected to spur the market growth during the forecast period. However, increased vehicle weight and fluctuating prices of raw materials restrain the growth of the global market. Furthermore, OPPOR is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The axle shaft market trends are as follows:

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

The stringent fuel efficiency regulations in developed, as well as developing markets, fuel the R&D of better technologies. With increasing power requirements in heavy-duty applications, shafts with higher stress handling capabilities are being demanded. This reduces the maintenance cost and downtime of the vehicle, which improves the efficiency of the commercial vehicles in terms of operation. Axles shafts are being developed to handle increased operating stress in sectors such as construction, long haul, and mining to reduce downtime. Thus, advancement in technologies to optimize overall vehicle performance would boost the axle and propeller shaft market.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬

Increase in purchasing power of buyers with rise in standard of living and urbanization in most developing economies drives the growth of the automotive industry. With the huge increase in demand across the globe the market is expected to subsequently propel the growth of the global automotive market during the forecast period. In addition, rise in demand for advancement in automobiles in developing and developed economies is a major factor expected to drive revenue growth of the global axle shaft market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 : RSB Group, IFA Rotorion - Holding GmbH, Meritor, Inc., Gestamp, Showa Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG., American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc., Hyundai Wia Corporation, Dana Incorporated, GKN PLC

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 : Dead Axle, Live Axle, Tandem Axle

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 : Front Axle, Rear Axle

𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 : Two-wheelers, Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 : North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)