Latvia will host the VI Economic Forum: The scientific partner of the event is the world "forge" of Nobel laureates
Prof Solomon Darwin, the Executive Director of the Garwood Center for Corporate Innovation and the Center for Growth Markets at the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley
From 21 to 22 September 2023, the Institute of Economics of the Latvian Academy of Sciences will host the VI International Economic Forum
The VI International Economic Forum is an authoritative and competent platform, which not only has a leading position in the Baltic and Northern European countries but also in the EU”CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From 21 to 22 September 2023, the Institute of Economics of the Latvian Academy of Sciences will host the VI International Economic Forum. This year the main theme of the event will be "ОPEN INNOVATION: from the Creativity of the Individual to an Innovative Science-Based Economy". The main knowledge partner of the forum is the well-known scientific and expert world center - the University of Berkeley (The University of California, Berkeley).
— Dr Nina Linde
For two days, the Latvian Academy of Sciences will turn into a world-class center of expertise: outstanding scientists, entrepreneurs, and public figures will meet at the VI International Economic Forum. Over 20 panel discussions will be held during three plenary sessions on the most relevant topics: how to get access to the world's best technologies and competencies? How to increase the effectiveness of open innovation in practice? How to choose effective tools for open innovation? How to promote the development of creativity and motivation at schools, universities, and enterprises? Also on the agenda are other actual themes that are designed to respond to the global challenges of the modern economy...
"The VI International Economic Forum is an authoritative and competent platform, which not only has a leading position in the Baltic and Northern European countries but also intends to take one of the most prestigious positions in the EU. The purpose of the forum is to promote the development of the business environment by drawing more attention to the study of obstacles that hinder the growth of entrepreneurship, as well as providing evidence-based recommendations for improving public administration and business support.
The forum serves as a platform for sharing best practices and cooperation between scientists, entrepreneurs, and politicians, stimulating the inflow of local and foreign investment, and developing an innovative national economy in the long term. It is important that the forum and the Latvian Academy of Sciences, in such a difficult geopolitical environment, become a bridge that brings together researchers, investors, and experts from the EU, Central Asia, the USA, India, as well as government officials.
We are united by the belief that today's global challenges, if properly assessed and approached promptly, provide an opportunity to build a better future in all sectors of the economy and countries," says Dr. Nina Linde, Director of the Institute of Economics of the Latvian Academy of Sciences.
This year, the forum's scientific partner is the University of Berkeley (The University of California, Berkeley). Today, the American research university is the best in the world and tops all world scientific rankings. The university is world-famous as one of the best specialist training centers in computer and information technologies, economics, law, business, physics, chemistry, and biology. As of 2022, 114 Nobel Prize winners have been affiliated with UC Berkeley. It is also known for its research programs, innovation, and contributions to technology. Scientific research and academic achievements of the university have a significant impact on world science and society.
Prof. Dr. Solomon Darwin, Director of the Garwood Center for Corporate Innovation, will represent the University of Berkeley at the VI International Economic Forum. In his speech, he will present a topic about innovative business models in modern society.This year, the forum partner is the Latvian innovation company FIXAR, a leading developer of software and design of commercial autonomous unmanned aerial vehicles for industrial applications. A separate section of the forum will be devoted to the development of Latvia's drone economy and the topic " Aerospace technologies as a driver of innovative economy in Latvia and beyond."
One of the significant reports (topic: " Time for Open Innovations") will be presented by Dr. Kannan Vishwanath, Doctor (Dr.h.c.) of Economics from the Latvian Academy of Sciences, chemical engineer, and corporate researcher (Hong Kong/Latvia). President of the A. Meneghetti Foundation for Scientific and Humanistic Research (Switzerland/Italy) Pamela Bernabei will introduce the forum participants to the latest scientific discoveries on the topic "Creativity and business intuition as a source of innovation". Professor of the University of Oslo, coordinator of the EQUALS-EU project (European Regional Partnership for Gender Equality in the Digital Age) Joe Kramer will talk about the approaches to increasing the potential for gender-inclusive innovation in Europe and beyond.
Among the speakers and moderators of the forum there is a whole "constellation" of politicians, scientists, and entrepreneurs: Deputy Minister of the Higher Education, Science and Innovations of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Dr. Shakhlo Turdikulova, experienced in developing innovations at the state level; President of the "National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan" and inventor of the national vaccine against Covid-19 "KazVak" Professor Kunsulu Zakaria; Academician of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan and representative of the Astana International Financial Center prof. Abdraim Bakytzhan; Chairman of the Board of the Latvian Business Angels Network (LatBAN) and winner of the Business Angel of the Year 2022 award Kirill Golub; entrepreneur and investor Gerald Hoppstedter (Austria/Latvia); international investor in the field of innovation Konstantin Sinyushin (Latvia/Luxembourg); social entrepreneur and healthcare innovation expert, researcher at the Garwood Center for Corporate Innovation at the University of California at Berkeley - Dr. Raj Kumar Songa; head of the Budget Commission of the Latvian Parliament Janis Reirs; professor, academician of the Latvian Academy of Sciences Baiba Rivza; Chairman of the Inclusive Creativity Council, social entrepreneur, Dr. Anthony Jannumis (Norway); Chairman of the Board of Media Group Network 7 Dr. Satya Brahma (India) and other prominent guests.
The International Economic Forum is being held for the sixth year. The event is organized by the Institute of Economics of the Latvian Academy of Sciences. The activities of the Institute are aimed at studying economic issues significant for Latvia, searching for and creating innovative and scientifically proven solutions. At present, the Institute is one of the leading economic research centers with extensive partnerships in Europe and other countries.
