Gov. Inslee appoints Paul M. Crisalli to King County Superior Court

WASHINGTON, September 2 - Today Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Paul M. Crisalli to the King County Superior Court. He will replace Judge Matthew Williams, who retired from the bench effective September 1, 2023.

Since 2012, Crisalli has served as an assistant attorney general with the Washington State Attorney General’s Office (AGO). During his tenure at the AGO, he served as an appellate advisor and focused on complex civil litigation, including matters involving reproductive health care, immigrants’ rights, complex worker safety issues and campaign finance enforcement litigation. Before joining the AGO, Crisalli clerked for Judge Joel Penoyer and Commissioners Aurora Bearse and Eric Schmidt at the Washington Court of Appeals, Division II, as well as Supreme Court Justice Mary Fairhurst. He also previously served as a law clerk at the Oregon Department of Justice. In addition, Crisalli has experience as an associate attorney in private practice in the areas of appeals, property, estate, personal injury, employment, family law, contract, and constitutional issues.

“Paul Crisalli has dedicated himself to public service for many years and has amassed an impressive depth and breadth of experience,” said Inslee. “I’m pleased that Paul will continue his public service in this new role and am confident that he will bring his legal skills, strong work ethic and compassion to the King County Superior Court bench.”

Crisalli earned his bachelor’s degree from Willamette University. He earned his law degree from the University of Oregon School of Law.

Photo of Paul M. Crisalli.