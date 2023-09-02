North American Drivetrain Market Boom in Near Future!

North American Drivetrain Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2023-2030

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The drivetrain system constitutes of various components that are used to deliver power for driving wheels of a vehicle. It excludes engine or motor that generates power. The main function of drivetrain is to convert power of engine into mechanical energy that drive wheels. The components in drivetrain includes transmission, driveshaft, propeller shaft, clutch/torque converter, transfer case, differential, and others. The components in drivetrain vary according to the type of vehicle. Integration of electronics in drivetrain systems enhances the performance of drivetrain. Technological advancements present new avenues for drivetrain systems.

The key factors driving the North American drivetrain market are enhanced driving experience and improved fuel efficiency over conventional systems, increasing need for better acceleration, traction, & towing capabilities in vehicles, and better vehicle control in unfavorable terrains. Increasing fuel prices and high initial & maintenance cost are factors restraining the growth of the market. However, emerging markets for SUV & cars present opportunities for growth of the market.

The North American drivetrain market is segmented based on drive type, vehicle type, and geography. The market is further categorized based on drive type into FWD, RWD, and AWD. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is further classified into Passenger Car, LCV, and HCV. Geographically, the market is segmented into the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

The prominent manufacturers operating in the market are Magna Internationals Inc., Aisin Seiki Co., JATCO, Borg Warner, Allison Transmission, ATC Drivetrain, Showa Corp., American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., GKN PLC, and Dana Holding Corporation. They have implemented strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and others to strengthen their position in the market.

Geographically, the North American drivetrain market is segmented into U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

𝐍𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐇 𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐍 𝐃𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐈𝐍 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐓 𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐒𝐄𝐆𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐒:

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

FWD

RWD

AWD

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Passenger Car

LCV

HCV

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫

Magna Internationals Inc.

Aisin Seiki Co.

JATCO

Borg Warner

Allison Transmission

ATC Drivetrain

Showa Corp.

American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.

GKN PLC

Dana Holding Corp.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

