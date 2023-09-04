Scam Junkie and Crime Junkie Square Off for Best Podcast of 2023

Hot new true crime podcast Scam Junkie gives Crime Junkie a run for their money.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Uber successful true crime podcast Crime Junkie has millions of subscribers. The producer and host Ashley Flowers is perhaps the wealthiest podcaster on Spotify. Until now. Enter Steve Comisar with his new true crime podcast Scam Junkie . Within a few months Scam Junkie is taking over Spotify as the number one true crime podcast in the free world. But who is Steve Comisar and how is this newcomer in podcasting skyrocketing to top of the Spotify ratings?Flowers the host of Crime Junkie is a marketing diva who discusses past and present crimes. Comisar however is an actual former iconic con man who reveals his secrets and teaches listeners how to apply his techniques legally to increase income and influence others. While Crime Junkie discussed all types of crimes, Scam Junkie discusses only white collar crimes. Comisar uses his 30 years experience as a master con man and actor to explain how scams are perpetrated and adds personal anecdotes and humor from his exciting life. After Comisar was sent to prison he decided to change course and dedicate his future to fraud prevention. He published a bestselling book and appeared on dozens of television talk shows and news magazine programs as an expert on scams.Spotify, the worlds largest platform for podcasts is launching a free t-shirt giveaway. Starting today all new subscribers to Scam Junkie get a free T-shirt. Mirage Kuthari, Promotional Director for Scam Junkie says, “The shirts are just the beginning. We will be giving away coffee mugs and baseball caps soon to show appreciation to our fans who have made Scam Junkie one of the most sought after podcasts ever.”Michelle Jones, Director of Marketing for Spotify says,” The reason Comisar’s show is so successful is because he is a real con man and the listeners find that interesting while Flowers as a journalist only comments on past crimes perpetrated by others. Comisar’s show is refreshing because he is charismatic, funny and quick-witted. There’s no telling how successful Comisar will become. His background in acting adds more intrigue to the equation.”Molly Goldman, Comisar’s manager says, “His voice is calm, confident, like a pilots. You immediately trust him and want to write him a check. He knocked out the first episode in one take. He’s very charming and charismatic. He’s also a classically trained method actor and he’s very good at it. If this is any indication on what the future may bring for him, watch out Hollywood, here comes your next star.”Comisar is 59 and resides in Los Angeles, California. The first 10 episodes of his podcast, Scam Junkie, are available now on Spotify. Promotional t-shirts and other swag merch items are given away to all new subscribers on first come basis while supply lasts. A VIP subscription to Scam Junkie is $4.99 per month.By: Catherine Despotovic, Celebrity Newswire

