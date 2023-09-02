Borregos Monterrey and Auténticos Tigres will play in the 'Clásico Regio' at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
The match will take place on September 8th at NRG Stadium. This initiative helps drive and develop high-impact university sports on an international level.
"The sports rivalry between Borregos del Tec and Auténticos Tigres, dates back to 1945. In this anniversary year, it's truly meaningful that this sporting encounter takes place in an NFL stadium":”MONTERREY, NUEVO LEóN, MéXICO, September 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Borregos Monterrey and Auténticos Tigres, both part of the "14 Grandes" in the National Student American Football Organization (ONEFA), have announced their upcoming trip to Texas, USA, where they are set to participate in the first Mexican College Football Showcase (MCFS) and headline the "Clásico Regio" rivalry matchup.
The game, which is a part of ONEFA's official Liga Mayor calendar, is scheduled for September 8, 2023, 7:00 p.m. at the NRG Stadium – home to the NFL's Houston Texans. This professional football team, along with NFL México, is lending its support to the event.
David Garza Salazar, the rector and executive president of Tecnológico de Monterrey, said that holding the 'Clásico Regio' in Houston is a significant step for both institutions. It not only helps advance their joint efforts to promote and develop high-impact college sports within the country, but also abroad.
"The sports rivalry between Borregos del Tec and Auténticos Tigres, the two top teams from last season, dates back to 1945. A deeply-rooted tradition of university sports in Mexico is about to make its mark on the global stage with the 'Clásico Regio,' thanks to the support of the NFL and the Houston Texans. In this anniversary year, it's truly meaningful that this sporting encounter takes place in an NFL stadium. This is a source of pride for Monterrey and its fans, providing an opportunity to share the 'Clásico Regio' with the Texas community and the alumni living there. Additionally, it's a chance for students from both teams to experience international exposure," stated David Garza Salazar, the rector and executive president of Tec.
Santos Guzmán López, the Rector of UANL, emphasized that this match will be a celebration of sports and a heartwarming encounter, putting these two educational institutions at significant local and national impact on the international stage with global projection.
"For the Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León, sports play a pivotal role in the comprehensive education of our students. Auténticos Tigres is a symbolic team that instills identity and pride to the university community.”
"In our 90th anniversary year, we have the exciting opportunity to have this student classic played on a significant American football stage, reaffirming the caliber of these two outstanding teams and their leadership within ONEFA. This aligns seamlessly with our institutional vision and the process of internationalization towards world-class education."
Greg Grissom, President of the Houston Texans, expressed his pride in establishing direct connections with both teams and bringing this historic clash to the NRG Stadium. "This is an exhilarating opportunity to create an international network for college football and elevate the game on a global level. Simultaneously, it gives local fans the chance to experience the finest rivalry of Mexican college football here in Houston," he concluded.
"This is an exciting and historic moment for college American football in Mexico. It is captivating to witness the top two representative teams from our country playing in the Unites States," remarked Arturo Olive, General Director of NFL México. "The game will showcase the exceptional level of Mexican college teams, and I assure you, it will be an exceptional experience for the fans," he added.
Additionally, Alfredo Trejo Lucero, President of ONEFA, acknowledged the dedication of all parties involved: 'On behalf of the ONEFA executive committee, which has granted approval for this event to take place, we extend our gratitude to everyone for making this a reality. Let's remember that this game is official, marking the first time that a pair of league teams will play in an NFL stadium.'
This 'Clásico Regio' takes place during a pivotal moment for both institutions. Tecnológico de Monterrey celebrates 80 years of leadership, innovation, and fostering human growth. As we enter a new decade in 2023, our community has the opportunity to reflect on our journey and achievements, all while continuing to build legacies that transcend.
Similarly, UANL commemorates 90 years of producing technicians, professionals, researchers, and creators with a strong humanistic commitment and a profound sense of social responsibility. This year marks nine decades of contributing to the educational, social, economic, and cultural development of Nuevo León, all while being acutely aware of future challenges.
Internationalization has become a pivotal aspect of the athletic and sports program in college American football at Tec de Monterrey. The objective is to spotlight prominent players who have made their mark in the premier NFL league, particularly in the United States.
Through the Mexican College Football Showcase, the bonds and connections between the sister cities of Houston and Monterrey will be strengthened, along with the camraderie between the participating universities in this sports event.
