Citizen Storage Management Expands Its Self Storage Portfolio With Twelfth Property Under Management
Citizen Storage Management expands its self storage facility management portfolio with the addition of The Storage House in Waterford Township, Michigan.
The Citizen Storage team is invigorated by our portfolio's expansion and mission of industry-leading performance through our battle-tested management and revenue methodologies at The Storage House.”ROYAL OAK, MI, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Citizen Storage Management, a leading storage 3rd party management provider announced the expansion of its self storage facility management portfolio with the addition of The Storage House, a fully-automated, climate-controlled facility in Waterford Township, Michigan.
— Peter Spickenagel, CEO of Citizen Storage Management
Citizen Storage Management manages 12 facilities in three states representing more than 4,500 self storage units, 590,000 Net Rentable Square Feet, and assets valued at over $100 million.
"We're poised to revolutionize The Storage House's performance metrics - from occupancy rates to profitability - leveraging Citizen Storage's advanced operational strategies," said Peter Spickenagel, the CEO of Citizen Storage Management. "Through the seamless integration of The Storage House into CSM's hub and spoke model, our Michigan team and internal call center agents will ensure its success."
Distinguished by its integration of the state-of-the-art Janus Nokē Smart Entry system, The Storage House emerges as a beacon of innovation. This cutting-edge technology facilitates 24/7 online rentals, remote access, and key sharing through the Nokē app, providing tenants and prospective renters with unprecedented convenience.
Hayden Buettner, Eastern Sales Director for Nokē at Janus International, expressed enthusiasm over the collaboration. "We are honored to be selected by The Storage House to provide our Nokē smart locks and Nokē smart keypads, as well as doors and hallways, at their esteemed Waterford Township location."
Citizen Storage Management seeks to drive greater ROI, net operating income, and revenue for its clients and foster an exceptional employee culture while ensuring its clients have a voice.
Citizen Storage Management's ethos centers on enhancing ROI, net operating income, and revenue streams for clients, all while fostering a vibrant employee culture. The sentiment is echoed by Haley Jonna, owner of The Storage House, who remarked, "Our partnership with Citizen Storage Management synergizes our modern, automated facility with their revenue-focused strategies and customer-centric approach. A winning formula, indeed."
About Janus International Group
Janus International Group, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, including roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and seven locations internationally.
About Citizen Storage Management
Citizen Storage Management (CSM), headquartered in Royal Oak, Michigan, is a leading third-party self storage facility management and development company. The Company manages twelve facilities in three states, with more than 4,500 self storage units comprising more than 590,000 Net Rentable Square Feet with an asset value of over $100 million. To learn about Citizen Storage Management, schedule a consultation or call 248-600-4790.
