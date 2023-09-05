Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley Receives the Ted O’ Karma Memorial Award
The West Valley Warner Center of Chamber of Commerce awards Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley the Ted O’ Karma Memorial award.CANOGA PARK, CA, USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Boys and Girls Club of the West Valley (BGCWV) received the Ted O’ Karma Memorial Award on Saturday, August 12 at the Warner Center Marriott during the Roaring 20s themed installation gala of the 2023 to 2024 Board of Directors for the West Valley Warner Center Chamber of Commerce. Formerly known as the Joseph Staller Memorial Award, the West Valley Warner Center Chamber of Commerce renamed it to the Ted O’ Karma Memorial Award. This prestigious award is presented to the organization demonstrating dedication to improving the community with a vision and commitment to the future.
“It is truly a great honor for Boys and Girls Club of the West Valley to be presented with this award. Everyone from the staff members, volunteers, administration, and my fellow board members dedicating their talent, time, and effort to creating better, brighter futures for the youth of the areas we serve. I am happy that all the hard work of the team was recognized,” shared Donald Weissman, Chairman of BGCWV Board of Directors.
Located in Canoga Park, BGCWV was founded in 1992 in response to the need for safe, affordable, educational, and productive activities for at-risk youth during non-school hours. Their mission is “to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible adults.” For more than 30 years, they’ve provided opportunities for academic success and positive social activities for over 2,000 San Fernando Valley youth annually.
CEO of the West Valley Warner Center Chamber of Commerce, Diana Williams congratulated BGCWV, stating: “The Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley received the West Valley-Warner Center Chamber of Commerce’s most prestigious annual award! The Ted O’ Karma Memorial Award highlights the collective efforts of a dedicated staff, board of directors, volunteers, and supporters who played a vital role in its success.”
Geovanny Ragdale, President and CEO of BGCWV, Jane Skeeter, Board Member of BGCWV, and Donald Weissman, Chairman of the Board of Directors at BGCWV accepted the award on behalf of the organization from Diana Williams.
Geovanny Ragsdale
Boys and Girls Club of the West Valley
+1 805-558-6077
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram