2023 Art Westport to Span More Than Three Blocks Featuring Local Arts

The Westport Entertainment District - Where the Locals Go Art Westport is the largest art show with juried Kansas City-area artists.

Kansas City’s Historic Westport District will host juried artists from the region Sept. 8-10

We’ll showcase a wide range of mediums from ceramics, digital art, drawing, and fiber to glass, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, and wood.” — Lexie Boyd, Special Events Mgr - Historic Westport Entertainment District

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 43rd annual Art Westport event is a Kansas City tradition that continues to grow with 141 diverse and vibrant artists from the Kansas City area. The artists will display their works in tents that span three blocks plus the circle drive on Pennsylvania Street within the Westport District, September 8 through 10. Judges selected the participating artists from a rigorous juried process. Visitors are encouraged to come out, view the works, and congratulate the artists. Many artists will be selling some of their art as well.

The streets within the Westport District will be closed to make it a pedestrian zone and allow space for live music, the artist's tents, and a kid's tent with face painting. Businesses are open, restaurants will allow dining and drinking inside, while streetside food and drink options will be available outside.

2023 Art Westport Event Details:

Historic Westport District – Westport Road and Pennsylvania Street

Friday, September 8, 3:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Saturday, September 9, 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Sunday, September 10, 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Art Westport isn’t just the most extensive local art show focused on Kansas City-area talent; it amplifies Kansas City’s vibrant and diverse art heritage as a creative hub, driven by artists at Hallmark Cards, globally-recognized creative-agency talent, Kansas City Art Institute, the Nelson-Atkins Museum, and the legacies of Walt Disney and Thomas Hart Benton.

"We’ll showcase a wide range of mediums from ceramics, digital art, drawing, and fiber to glass, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, and wood," said Lexie Boyd, Special Events Manager of the Historic Westport Entertainment District. "We are excited for the public to see these artists’ remarkable works – a few will be showing commercially for the first time."

ABOUT WESTPORT

Founded as an independent town in 1833, Westport is both the most historic neighborhood and the original entertainment district in Kansas City, featuring more than 50 restaurants, 30 bars, 20 patios, and 30 shops. Its emphasis on local and authentic offerings is still evident today as it houses the region’s largest concentration of original and locally owned businesses. Its historic, pedestrian-scaled buildings are “where the locals go” for tasty eateries, trendy boutiques, nightlife hot spots, and indulgent personal service enterprises. Westport is between 39th Street and 43rd Street to the north and south and between Main Street and Southwest Trafficway to the east and west. www.westportkcmo.com

ABOUT ART WESTPORT

Art Westport is Kansas City's largest and most esteemed art show, featuring a juried selection of local artists. In its 43rd year, the 3-day Historic Westport District event brings together diverse artistic talents and mediums. Live music, refreshments, and family-friendly activities draw art-loving crowds. Art Westport is planned and presented by the Westport Regional Business League and sponsored by Country Club Bank, The City of Kansas City Neighborhood Tourism Development Fund, Pepsi, Central States Beverage, Guy’s Snacks, Bordner Home Improvement, and Sacred Leaf. Click for more Art Westport event information.