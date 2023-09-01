Submit Release
No water shut down needed for the Mākaha Bridge Replacement Project No. 3 and No. 3A

HONOLULU– The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) issues this update for the Mākaha Bridge Replacement Project No. 3 and No. 3A. Water service will not be suspended during the Mākaha Bridge 3 (the bridge prior to Kili Drive) work.      

Previous construction notices sent to residents showed a scheduled Board of Water Supply (BWS) shut down of water service for all residents west of Mākaha Bridge 3 (the bridge prior to Kili Drive) on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.  However, our project team has updated the work plan and eliminated the need for the service shut down to reduce the impact of the work. 

Upcoming work for Bridge 3A (the bridge after Kili Drive), will be a continuous, 72-hour full closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in both directions, between Kili Drive and Makau Street beginning 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29 through 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1. Details: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/upcoming-full-closure-of-farrington-highway-for-the-makaha-bridge-project-no-3-and-3a/ 

HDOT thanks the public for their cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities. 

Electronic message boards will be posted with closure information. Please note all work is weather permitting. The final completion date of this project is subject to change per these conditions.  

 

