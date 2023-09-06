Windes Recognized as a "Best Firm to Work for in the Country"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Windes, a premier California accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce it has been named one of the “2023 Best Firms to Work For” in the country by Accounting Today. This is the ninth time Windes has been nationally recognized for its achievements in employee engagement and workplace satisfaction by the publication.
This awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the public accounting profession. Recognition is bestowed on the top 100 firms in the country.
Accounting firms across the United States entered the two-part survey process to determine Accounting Today’s “Best Firms to Work For.” The first part evaluated each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top firms and the final ranking.
“This is a tremendous honor to be recognized by Accounting Today as one of the nation's best firms to work for, and it marks our fourth "Best Places to Work" award of the year,” says Managing Partner James Cordova. “We are immensely proud of our team. At our core, we believe that a supportive culture not only empowers our employees to excel but also drives the exceptional service we provide to our clients. These achievements underscore our commitment to maintaining an atmosphere where every individual can thrive and contribute meaningfully to our shared success."
This national recognition follows the recent announcements of Windes being named in both the “2023 Best Places to Work” in Los Angeles County by the Los Angeles Business Journal and in Orange County by the Orange County Business Journal, as well as being named a “Best Places to Work SoCal 2023” by Best Companies Group.
About Windes
Windes is a leading advisory, audit, and tax firm for growth-oriented small and mid-sized privately held companies, nonprofit organizations, and high-net-worth individuals. Our approach uses tailored expertise to proactively inform decision-making to maximize our clients' business potential. For more information on how we can be your trusted advisor, visit us at windes.com.
