[Latest] Global HID Ballast Market Size/Share Worth USD 7.5 Billion by 2032 at a 5.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global HID Ballast Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 4.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4.5 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 7.5 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Philips Lighting Holding B.V. (Signify), Osram Licht AG, GE Lighting (General Electric), Acuity Brands Inc., Venture Lighting International, Fulham Co. Inc., Advance Transformer Co. (Philips Advance), Hatch Lighting, IOTA Engineering LLC., Universal Lighting Technologies (Panasonic Corporation), and others.

Austin, TX, USA, Sept. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "HID Ballast Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Electromagnetic HID Ballast, Electronic HID Ballast), By Application (Automotive, Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Outdoor), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032"

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global HID Ballast Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 4.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4.5 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 7.5 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

HID Ballast Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Energy Efficiency and Cost Savings: HID ballasts are used in lighting systems such as metal halide and high-pressure sodium lamps. These lamps are known for their high energy efficiency compared to traditional incandescent bulbs. HID ballasts help regulate the electrical current and voltage supplied to these lamps, enhancing their overall efficiency and contributing to cost savings for commercial, industrial, and outdoor lighting applications.

Industrial and Commercial Applications: HID lighting is widely used in various industrial and commercial settings, including warehouses, factories, sports arenas, and street lighting. The demand for HID ballasts in these applications is driven by the need for powerful and efficient lighting solutions with longer lifespans compared to conventional lighting technologies.

Outdoor Lighting: HID lamps with appropriate ballasts are often preferred for outdoor lighting due to their ability to provide high-intensity illumination over large areas. This includes applications like street lighting, parking lot lighting, and stadium lighting. HID ballasts play a crucial role in ensuring consistent and reliable lighting performance in these outdoor environments.

Automotive Headlights: HID ballasts are also used in automotive applications, particularly in high-intensity discharge headlights. These headlights offer improved visibility and safety for drivers, making them a popular choice in premium and luxury vehicles. The automotive sector’s focus on enhanced lighting performance and aesthetics has contributed to the demand for HID ballasts.

Shift Toward LED Lighting: Despite HID lighting’s advantages, there has been a growing shift towards LED lighting technology due to its even greater energy efficiency and longer lifespan. This transition has impacted the HID ballast market, leading to some challenges. However, there are still applications where HID lighting remains relevant and preferred.

Regulatory Standards and Environmental Concerns: Regulatory standards aimed at improving energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact have influenced the HID ballast market. As governments and organizations push for more sustainable lighting solutions, manufacturers have had to adapt their products to meet these standards. This has led to the development of more advanced electronic ballasts that comply with regulations and provide additional benefits like dimming capabilities and compatibility with smart lighting systems.

HID Ballast Market: Recent Developments in the Market

Signify N.V. acquired Fluence Bioengineering, Inc.: In 2022, Signify entered into an agreement to acquire Fluence Bioengineering, Inc. from OSRAM Licht AG for approximately $270 million on December 20, 2021. The fluence team will be joining Signify N.V., This acquisition enhanced capabilities in specialized lighting applications, including HID ballasts for horticulture.

Acuity Brands and The Luminaires Group: In 2019, Acuity Brands acquired The Luminaires Group to diversify its product offerings. This acquisition brought together Acuity’s lighting solutions and The Luminaires Group’s expertise, which includes HID ballasts, to serve various market segments.

HID Ballast Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the HID Ballast Market, with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Supply Chain Disruptions: The HID ballast market , like many other industries, experienced disruptions in its supply chain due to factory closures, transportation restrictions, and labor shortages caused by the pandemic. This led to delays in production and distribution, affecting the availability of HID ballasts for various applications.

Shift in Demand and Priorities: The economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic prompted changes in demand patterns. With many commercial and industrial sectors experiencing slowdowns or shutdowns, the demand for new installations and replacements of HID lighting systems, and consequently HID ballasts, decreased. Businesses shifted their priorities toward essential expenses, impacting the adoption of new lighting technologies.

Resumption of Construction and Infrastructure Projects: As the pandemic’s impact lessens and economies recover, construction and infrastructure projects are expected to resume. This will lead to renewed demand for HID lighting systems, including ballasts, in commercial, industrial, and outdoor applications.

Rise in Retrofitting Activities: To cut costs and improve energy efficiency, businesses are likely to focus on retrofitting existing lighting systems with more efficient technologies, including HID lamps with electronic ballasts. Retrofitting allows for upgrades without the need for complete system replacements, presenting opportunities for the HID ballast market to rebound.

Advancements in Smart Lighting: The integration of HID lighting systems with smart lighting solutions can drive demand. Smart lighting technologies allow for remote control, monitoring, and energy optimization, making HID lighting more attractive for modern applications and helping the market recover.

Continued Demand for Premium Lighting Solutions: HID lighting is known for its high-intensity illumination and is often chosen for premium lighting applications. As economies recover, businesses and consumers seeking quality lighting solutions for automotive, outdoor, and specialized industrial applications may contribute to the recovery of the HID ballast market.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the HID Ballast Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

List of the prominent players in the HID Ballast Market:

Philips Lighting Holding B.V. (Signify)

Osram Licht AG

GE Lighting (General Electric)

Acuity Brands Inc.

Venture Lighting International

Fulham Co. Inc.

Advance Transformer Co. (Philips Advance)

Hatch Lighting

IOTA Engineering LLC.

Universal Lighting Technologies (Panasonic Corporation)

Others

Browse the full "HID Ballast Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Electromagnetic HID Ballast, Electronic HID Ballast), By Application (Automotive, Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Outdoor), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032"

HID Ballast Market – Regional Analysis

The HID Ballast Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, the HID ballast market trend is marked by a steady shift towards energy-efficient lighting solutions. Stringent energy regulations and a focus on sustainability drive the adoption of electronic HID ballasts and LED technology, particularly in commercial and residential applications. Additionally, the demand for smart lighting controls is on the rise, enhancing the market’s growth potential.

Europe: In Europe, the HID ballast market reflects a combination of energy efficiency and heritage preservation. Electronic HID ballasts gain traction due to their eco-friendliness, while traditional architectural projects drive demand for HID ballasts to maintain historical aesthetics in lighting. The convergence of modernity and tradition shapes the market’s evolution.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region experiences a dual trend. Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development propel the demand for HID ballasts in commercial and industrial applications. Simultaneously, the tech-savvy population fosters the adoption of smart lighting solutions, boosting demand for electronic HID ballasts. This region’s market is shaped by both traditional needs and futuristic aspirations.

Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA): LAMEA sees a rise in infrastructure projects and a focus on energy-efficient solutions. HID ballasts find prominence in outdoor and industrial applications, capitalizing on high-intensity illumination needs. Economic growth and urban expansion further contribute to the market’s growth in this region. The interplay between economic development and modernization influences HID ballast demand.

The HID Ballast Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Electromagnetic HID Ballast

Electronic HID Ballast

By Application

Automotive

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Outdoor

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

