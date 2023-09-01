Immunocore to present at upcoming investor conferences

(OXFORDSHIRE, England & CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. & ROCKVILLE, Md., US, 01 September 2023) Immunocore Holdings Plc (Nasdaq: IMCR), a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of T cell receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune conditions, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences in September:

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. EDT



Citi 18th Annual BioPharma Conference

1x1 and small group meetings: Wednesday, September 7, 2023



Where relevant, the presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting ‘Events’, under ‘News & Events’, via the ‘Investors’ section of Immunocore’s website at www.immunocore.com. Following the events, a replay of the presentations will be made available for a limited time.

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX – Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease – designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune, and infectious disease. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including four clinical stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, advanced pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease and multiple earlier pre-clinical programs. The Company’s most advanced oncology TCR therapeutic, KIMMTRAK has been approved for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma in the United States, European Union, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

