Saskatchewan Announces Funding for Indigenous Mining Skills Training Program

CANADA, September 1 - Released on September 1, 2023

Saskatchewan invests in interactive program to launch mining pre-employment training for Indigenous students.

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan announced a three-month agreement with Morris Interactive to fund an Indigenous Mining Pre-Employment Program in the province. This collaboration aims to connect Indigenous communities with the mining industry, while embracing the digital transformation in potash mining.

"This partnership will improve employment opportunities for Indigenous job seekers, and increase participation in the resource sector," Minister of Immigration and Career Training Jeremy Harrison said. "We're excited to join forces with Morris Interactive to create meaningful opportunities in Saskatchewan, empower Indigenous talent and enable growth in the mining sector."

In 2023-24, the Ministry of Immigration and Career Training is investing $48,000 in the Indigenous Mining Pre-Employment Program, which will run from September to November 2023, with participants from the Cowessess First Nation and surrounding area. The goal is to secure employment for participants in the potash mining sector upon completion of the program.

"We're very excited to partner with the Government of Saskatchewan to continue to equip future Indigenous leaders within the mining industry," Morris Interactive CEO Matthew Cey said. "The combination of driven students, the growing group of program partners (Mosaic, Cowessess First Nation, Conexus Credit Union and the Government of Saskatchewan), and the program's industry sponsors are the foundation that truly leads to meaningful careers. We embrace the opportunity to see the students join the mining sector and take ownership of long-term careers that they are proud of."

This Indigenous Mining Pre-Employment Program will introduce participants to the mining industry, prepare them to pursue jobs and train on the basics of potash mining using virtual reality, simulators and drone technology. The 10-week program consists of eight weeks in-classroom and two weeks of work experience at Mosaic's Esterhazy mine site.

"This additional support for the Morris Interactive program by the provincial government is excellent news," said Bruce Bodine, Senior Vice President, North America for The Mosaic Company. "Mosaic also made a major investment in the program in 2022. The work practicums at our sites provide education, mentorship and opportunity for Indigenous students looking to enter the potash industry."

The Government of Saskatchewan works with post-secondary institutions and training providers, to help align programs and training offerings with in-demand jobs. These targeted initiatives contribute towards the goals laid out in Saskatchewan's Growth Plan, including creating 100,000 new jobs by 2030, and growing the provincial population to 1.4 million.

