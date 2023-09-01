VSP BCI Troop B East - Westminster / Assault at Correctional Facility

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23B1005719

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Tyler Noyes

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop B East - Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Center, Springfield, VT

VIOLATIONS:

Aggravated assault.

Unlawful restraint.

Assault on a protected professional.

ACCUSED: Cory Munger

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Inmate at Southern State Correctional Facility

VICTIM: Clinical Case Manager Lorene Gendron

AGE: 62

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police has completed an investigation into an assault on a medical professional Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, by an inmate at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.

According to the investigative findings, 28-year-old Cory Munger was receiving assistance from Clinical Case Manager Lorene Gendron at about 9:30 a.m. when he placed her in a choke hold, struck her in the head, and held a pen to her throat. Correctional officers immediately intervened, deploying OC spray and taking Munger to the ground. During the incident, Ms. Gendron also was knocked to the ground and sustained injuries including a concussion. Ms. Gendron, 62, is a nurse with Vermont Department of Corrections health provider Wellpath.

Munger initially was taken into custody and held without bail Aug. 22 at Southern State on multiple charges including assault and robbery with a weapon, vehicle operation with reckless or gross negligence, and violating an abuse prevention order. He has since been transferred to Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.

Following VSP’s investigation into the Aug. 24 incident, Munger was cited Friday, Sept. 1, on charges of aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, and assault on a protected professional. The court ordered him held without bail pending arraignment on the new charges, scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in White River Junction.

No further information is currently available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Munger’s arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office to confirm details of the hearing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, in White River Junction

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: Not available