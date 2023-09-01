Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Commercial Banking Officer Hiring

OAKDALE, Calif., Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), announced that Eric J. Manning has joined the bank as Vice President, Commercial Banking Officer. He is based out of the Roseville Office.



Manning brings over 20 years of Sacramento focused commercial banking experience to his new role, the last ten as a Senior Relationship Manager. He will be responsible for commercial lending and business development in the Greater Sacramento region. “We are excited to have Eric on board,” said Gary Stephens, EVP Commercial Banking Group. “Eric’s broad range of commercial, industrial, and real estate lending experience along with his client relationship management skills will provide new opportunities for growth in the Capital region and enable us to reach a wider audience of clientele,” Stephens concluded.

Manning earned a Bachelor of Science Degree and Master’s in Business Administration from the University of California, Davis. Manning is a 2009 graduate from the Pacific Coast Banking School as well as having graduated from the Agricultural Lending Institute (ALI) at California State University, Fresno in 2016. He is long standing member of the Association of Commercial Real Estate (ACRE), the Alumni Association at UC Davis Graduate School of Management, and an active member in North Natomas Little League. Manning resides in Sacramento with his wife Jeanette, his children Mickenzie and Harrison, as well as the family dog, Buster. In his free time, he enjoys photography, golf, and coaching youth baseball.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 18 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com .

