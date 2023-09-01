SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Comerica Incorporated - CMA

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Comerica Incorporated (“Comerica” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CMA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Comerica and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 29, 2023, citing a review of “internal documents,” American Banker published an article reporting that “Comerica Bank officials privately acknowledged significant compliance failures in their operation of a Treasury Department program that provides federal benefits on prepaid cards to millions of unbanked Americans[.]” The article discussed significant issues with i2c and Conduent Inc., two vendors to whom Comerica contracts out the day-to day operations of Direct Express, a federal government program which deposits “roughly $3 billion a month electronically on prepaid cards to millions federal government beneficiaries who do not have a bank account.” Among other issues, American Banker reported that the two vendors had significant issues with fraud prevention and reporting.

On this news, Comerica’s stock price fell $2.89 per share, or 7.41%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $36.10 per share on May 31, 2023.

