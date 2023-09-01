September is Scooter’s Coffee® Month!

Sip and Savor FREE Fresh-Brewed Scooter’s Coffee

EVERY DAY in September

Get a Head Start on Celebrating National Coffee Day

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Coffee Day is September 29th, but the entire month of September is now Scooter’s Coffee Month. We are spreading the coffee love by offering FREE delicious, fresh- brewed coffee every day throughout September, beginning Sept. 1st. Start your days in September by ordering any size of fresh-brewed hot coffee for free, whether it’s medium or dark roasts or the Scooter’s Coffee popular flavors of Caramelicious ® , Scooter Doodle ® or French Vanilla .





“We want our loyal customers and new customers to enjoy the indulgence of free coffee not just in celebration of one day, but for an entire month,” says Joe Thornton, President of Scooter’s Coffee. “Serving amazing, high-quality coffee is at our core at Scooter’s Coffee. We take pride in sharing our farm-to-cup coffee, roasted with only the finest 100% Arabica beans sourced directly from our farmer partners and served daily with a smile from friendly baristas. We enjoy celebrating National Coffee Day throughout September to savor all the good that coffee brings to our day.”

Scoot on through the Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru with the kids before the school bell rings and pick up a fresh-brewed coffee, and a Kid’s Combo for the perfect start to everyone’s day. Or pair your brewed coffee with a fall bakery treat such as one of our Pumpkin Caramelicious Muffins , Pumpkin Spice Cake Bites , or Maple Waffle Sandwiches . Customers can scan the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App to earn Smiles that can be collected and redeemed for free drinks.

Stop by every day in September at your local Scooter’s Coffee for a free brewed coffee. The offer is valid one cup per person, per visit, while supplies last at participating locations.

About Scooter’s Coffee

Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter’s Coffee uses only the finest coffee beans in the world, which are roasted by its affiliated company, Harvest Roasting, in Omaha, Nebraska. In over 25 years of business, the key to Scooter’s Coffee’s success is simple: stay committed to the original business principles and company’s four core values, which are Integrity, Love, Humility and Courage. The Scooter’s Coffee Brand Promise, often recited to franchisees, customers and employees, is: “Amazing People, Amazing Drinks… Amazingly Fast!®” It represents the company’s business origins and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers.

Scooter’s Coffee, celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023, is at the dawn of a strategic growth phase. The company is approaching 700 stores in 29 states, with plans to have 1,000 franchise stores open by the end of 2024. The U.S. coffee market is an estimated $48 billion-a-year, recession-resistant industry, and Scooter’s Coffee is striving to become the #1 drive-thru specialty coffee franchise system in the nation.

For more information, visit scooterscoffee.com, facebook.com/scooterscoffee, or ownascooters.com, or call 877-494-7004.

