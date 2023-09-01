Two-Day Trafficking Operation in Chattanooga Area Leads to Arrests

Several women accepted services

HAMILTON COUNTY – Five men face charges and seven women accepted services following a two-day operation to address human trafficking in the Chattanooga area. There was a total of 21 encounters with individuals during this operation.

The operation on August 25th and 26th was a partnership between the TBI’s Human Trafficking Unit, the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force, FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, the Chattanooga Police Department, the Office of 11th Judicial District Attorney General Coty Wamp, and Grow Free Tennessee. Authorities worked to rescue potential trafficking victims, while identifying those engaged in trafficking, promoting, recruiting, or soliciting others for the purpose of commercial sex.

Those arrested and/or receiving citations include:

David Acevedo (DOB 6-19-1998): Simple Possession, Unlawful Carrying or Possession of a Weapon, Drug Paraphernalia, Promoting Prostitution

Jermaine Suttles (DOB 9-6-1981): Promoting Prostitution

Ian Strebeck (DOB 10-21-1989): Promoting Prostitution, Drug Paraphernalia

Jonathan Harris (DOB 9-19-1979): Promoting Prostitution

Brandon Nichols (DOB 7-18-1990): Manufacture/Sale/Delivery of Schedule II – Fentanyl

As a result of the operation, seven women were offered and accepted services from Grow Free Tennessee. Several other individuals declined services and/or were cited or arrested on outstanding, unrelated warrants during the operation.

Learn more about human trafficking, Tennessee’s approach to the crime, and the warning signs and what to do if they’re spotted online at www.ITHasToStop.com.