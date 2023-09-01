Read more about GBI Arrests Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy for Criminal Trespass

Jefferson, GA (September 1, 2023) – The GBI has arrested and charged Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy Zachary Billings, age 35, of Jefferson, GA, for criminal trespass and violation of oath of office. On Monday, August 28, 2023, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate the incident which led to Billings’ arrest.

On Sunday, August 27, 2023, Billings entered a home off Lakeview Terrace in Jefferson without permission or authority. Billings was on duty as a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy at the time.

Billings turned himself into the Jackson County Jail without incident.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office for review.