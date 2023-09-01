Read more about RSVP TODAY: Sixth Annual Suicide Prevention Summit

POSTED ON September 1, 2023

📣RSVP TODAY: Sixth Annual Suicide Prevention Summit📣

Have you RSVPd for the Sixth Annual Suicide Prevention Summit? If not, do it today!

💻 Online at bit.ly/SPSummit23

📧 Via email at larry.williams@la.gov

📱 By phone at 225.276.8626

UDPATE: The Summit is now approved for 3 CEUs for licensed professional counselors!

The Summit will be held on Friday, Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. at American Legion Post 38 located at 151 S. Wooddale Blvd. in Baton Rouge. It is a must-attend event for anyone passionate about supporting our veterans’ mental health and will be filled with insightful discussions, engaging perspectives and valuable networking opportunities.

This year’s Suicide Prevention Summit will feature speakers who will discuss the most current suicide prevention practices and how each of us can become better advocates. There will be in-depth blocks of instruction given on topics such as understanding suicide and how to help those in crisis. The event will also feature numerous community partners and organizations that provide for those in need and work to improve our methods in preventing suicide. Speakers will be:

Letosha Kelly

Louisiana Department of Health/Office of Behavioral Health

Louisiana Governors Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans and their Families

Meghan Goldbeck and Clara Carruth

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Talk Saves Lives

Brent Nicolini and Maddie Jackson

HERO Program

Moral Injury

Kristina Allen and Elizabeth Thibodeaux

Alexandria Veterans Affairs

VA Suicide Prevention 2.0 – A Public Health Approach

Androniki Bida

Jacob Crouch Suicide Prevention Services

Question, Persuade, Refer

There will be a free luncheon and networking session sponsored by Longbranch Recovery immediately following the conclusion of the summit. Please join us as we continue to work together and expand the impact we have on preventing suicide.