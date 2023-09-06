Introducing Mahal Skinner: An Invaluable Asset to Kroner Chiropractic
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kroner Chiropractic is a well-respected chiropractic clinic located in Yakima, Washington. Their mission is to provide exceptional care to our patients, helping them achieve their health goals. Kroner takes a comprehensive approach to assessment, considering the overall well-being of each individual in order to address their primary concerns and guide them towards a pain-free lifestyle. Using an evidence-based methodology, they offer chiropractic manipulation, soft-tissue techniques, therapeutic rehabilitation, and a range of other chiropractic services to help their clients reach their desired health outcomes. Kroner are excited to introduce Mahal Skinner, a valued member of our team, who serves as a Chiropractic Assistant.
Mahal grew up in Selah, after being born in the Philippines, and graduated from Selah High School in 2016. Mahal continued her education at Perry Technical Institute and earned a degree in Business Technology and Accounting in 2021.
Mahal's previous work experience has equipped her with a deep understanding of the intricacies of the insurance industry, enabling her to provide exceptional service to our valued customers. Her time at Premera Blue Cross has honed her skills in addressing customer needs, resolving inquiries, and ensuring client satisfaction. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Mahal leads an active and fulfilling lifestyle outside of work. During her days off, you can find her basking in the sun and enjoying quality time with her beloved canine companion, Jax. Additionally, she has developed a passion for indoor gardening, curating an impressive collection of over 20 houseplants within the confines of her 900 square foot apartment.
Kroner Chiropractic is thrilled to have Mahal join our team. With her exceptional customer service skills, industry expertise, and commitment to personal growth, we are confident that she will contribute immensely to our organization's continued success. Whether you’re looking to be a new patient at Kroner, or you already are an established patient, Mahal’s always “got your back”!
