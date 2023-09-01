Search for Man with Alzheimer’s Missing from Home in Sandwich

CONTACT:

Lt. Bradley Morse

CO Eva Golden

August 31, 2023

Sandwich, NH – On Thursday August 31, 2023, at 12:23 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an elderly man reported missing from him home on Foss Flats Road in Sandwich. It was reported that Christian Meyer, 71, suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and frequently walks the roads near his house. His wife, Nancy Meyer, noticed he was missing at 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30 and called 911. NH State Police and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department K-9 were dispatched to the address to begin the search. The varied terrain, including expansive woodlands, rivers, wetlands, power lines, fields, and residences, along with a large potential search area, necessitated a call for additional units.

NHFG Conservation Officers and K-9 arrived on scene and began coordinated searches of the area surrounding the residence at 1:21 a.m. After running numerous tracks in the area, it became evident that additional support was required. New England K-9 Team responded with numerous canine teams and an aerial drone to assist in the search. Lakes Region Search and Rescue Team and White Mountain Swift Water Rescue Team also responded to contribute to the effort. Sandwich and Tamworth Police Departments responded and checked area roads.

At 9:35 a.m., a NHFG K-9 team located a hat that Meyer had been wearing when he was last seen by his wife. This discovery prompted the Sandwich Fire Chief to follow a road along the power lines in his vehicle. At 9:58 a.m., shortly after the discovery of the hat, the Sandwich Fire Chief located Meyer in a gully off of the road. Meyer was uninjured and happy to receive water and chocolate from the generous members of the Lakes Region Search and Rescue Team. Meyer was transported back to his residence where he was soon met by Stewart’s Ambulance Service for evaluation. Meyer was subsequently transported to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for further evaluation.