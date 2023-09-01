Get outside this fall with help from Agents of Discovery mobile app

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The fall season is a great time to explore and learn about Missouri’s outdoors. To help kids and adults discover nature this season, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is again partnering with the Agents of Discovery mobile gaming app for its Missouri Explorer 3.0 Campaign.

Agents of Discovery is an educational gaming app that allows users to engage with nature while completing “Missions”, or games – proving that screen time can be green time.

The Missouri Explorer Campaign will run through Oct. 31. Anyone can join in by downloading the free app and completing the Missions at participating locations. Each Mission is made up of educational challenges that teach players about local history, culture, ecosystems, and safety.

The Campaign includes prizes to reward “Agents”, or players who participate. Once an Agent completes a Mission, they’ll earn a lanyard and a player card. If Agents complete three Missions, they’ll be entered to win raffle tickets to the Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium, Dogwood Canyon Nature Park, the Discovery Center of Springfield, Arabia Steamboat Museum, and St. Louis Botanical Gardens. If they complete six Missions, they’ll fill out their player card and get upgraded to a new lanyard.

Agents can again complete Missions at five MDC nature centers: the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City, Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City, Powder Valley Nature Center in Kirkwood, the Springfield Nature Center, and Cape Girardeau Nature Center.

Download the free app and create an Agent profile. Then pick a Mission in your area. Download the mission before heading to it, so you can play the game without WiFi or a data connection. Then use your secret Agent tool to find and unlock challenges!

Agents of Discovery is available for download through the App Store for Apple products or Google Play for Android devices. For more information on Agents of Discovery, visit https://discovertheforest.org/activities/agents-of-discovery.