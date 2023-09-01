FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, August 17, 2023







AUGUSTA — Governor Janet Mills and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows signed the proclamation announcing a special election for the Maine House District 50 seat will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.

This House seat was previously held by State Representative Sean Paulhus, who resigned recently.

House District 50 is comprised of the city of Bath.

Maine’s political parties will now caucus to choose candidates for the seat. Candidate nominations are due to the Office of the Secretary of State by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Non-party candidates must circulate petitions and obtain the signatures of at least 50, but not more than 80, registered voters in House District 50. The deadline to submit the petitions to the Secretary of State is by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 after first having the signatures certified by the City Clerk. Write-in candidates must declare their candidacy by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Non-party petition forms and write-in candidate declaration forms may be obtained by contacting the Elections Division of the Secretary of State at 207-624-7650.

The candidate who is elected by the voters in House District 50 at the Nov. 7, 2023 special election will serve the remainder of the two-year term in the Maine House.

A copy of the proclamation is here.

