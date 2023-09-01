Submit Release
Lipa Later Reaches Milestone, Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

Lipa Later is building Africa’s largest credit, payments and shopping platform

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - Lipa Later’s equity crowdfunding campaign is now officially live on Republic. This marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey to reshape the credit landscape and empower individuals and businesses with access to credit.

Lipa Later’s mission is centered on fostering financial inclusion across Africa. The platform provides credit solutions, bridging the financial inclusion gap and thus giving underserved populations opportunities for economic growth.

Lipa Later has already gained major traction, securing a solidified position as a reputable player in the financial industry. The company recently snagged a major partnership with Mastercard, a global leader in payments technology.

Traction Highlights:

  • Revenue income has doubled within the first nine months of 2022.
  • Net loans and advances have resulted in assets growing 5.5x in the past four years.
  • They own four other operating subsidiaries in Africa (with intentions to expand in South Africa, Ghana and Tanzania).
  • The Kenyan subsidiary currently contributes over 70% of Lipa Later’s group business.

Join Lipa Later’s pursuit of driving positive change. Share the excitement with your inner circle: friends, family and your network!

The Lipa Later app can be downloaded on Google Play and the Apple App Store.
Learn more about Lipa Later here: www.LipaLater.com

Company Contact:
Elvis Onchwari
Marketing Manager- Kenya
Telephone: 254709684000
Email: eonchwari@lipalater.com

About Lipa Later
As architects of change, pioneers of Lipa Later digital payments, and champions of FinTech innovation, Lipa Later has become Africa's fastest growing SME bank for retailers. Lipa Later not only benefits consumers, but also stimulates entrepreneurship, fosters job creation, and promotes economic development across the African continent.

Wire Service Contact:
IBN
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


