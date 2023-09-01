Submit Release
Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Dividend

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy”) (TSX:TOT) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 (Cdn.) per common share for the quarter ending September 30, 2023 on Total Energy’s outstanding common shares. The dividend is payable on October 16, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2023. The ex-dividend date is September 28, 2023.

Unless otherwise indicated, all dividends paid by Total Energy are “eligible dividends” within the meaning of subsection 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Total Energy provides contract drilling services, rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Yuliya Gorbach, Chief Financial Officer at (403) 216-3920 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca.

