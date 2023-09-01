Surfactants Market: Trends and Share Analysis | Forthcoming Developments and Demand by 2027

Surfactants Market Research

The surfactants market, short for surface-active agents, is a diverse and essential sector within the chemical industry.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The surfactants market, short for surface-active agents, is a diverse and essential sector within the chemical industry. Surfactants are molecules that have both hydrophilic (water-attracting) and hydrophobic (water-repelling) parts. These molecules play a crucial role in various industries and applications due to their ability to reduce surface tension between liquids, emulsify oils and water, and enhance the wetting, dispersing, and foaming properties of a wide range of products.

The anionic segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the global surfactants market, owing to the upsurge in consumption of consumer products, such as shampoo, hand wash, bathing gels, toothpaste, soaps, and detergents. However, the amphoteric segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.6% through 2027, due to rise in income in the emerging economies of India & China and increased demand for personal care & household detergent products.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/302

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬: Surfactants are widely used in detergents, shampoos, soaps, conditioners, and other cleaning and personal care products. They help in removing dirt and oil, dispersing fragrance, and stabilizing emulsions.

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬: Surfactants are used in industrial cleaning applications, such as degreasers, metal cleaners, and disinfectants, where they aid in the removal of contaminants and improve cleaning efficiency.

𝐀𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬: Surfactants are used as adjuvants in pesticides and herbicides to enhance their effectiveness by improving wetting and spreading on plant surfaces.

The personal care segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increase in demand for surfactants from the personal care applications such as hair care, skincare, oral care, and toiletries. However, the household detergents segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the global surfactants market, due to the increase in awareness among people regarding personal hygiene and other cleaning processes for household applications.

𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲: Surfactants are used in food processing for emulsifying fats and oils, as well as stabilizing foams and bubbles in products like whipped cream and carbonated beverages.

𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐚𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲: Surfactants play a vital role in the oil and gas sector for various applications, including crude oil recovery, drilling fluids, and enhanced oil recovery (EOR) processes.

𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞: Surfactants are used in drug formulations and medical devices for their emulsifying and dispersing properties. They can also be found in oral care products.

Low prices & easy availability of surfactants, increased use of surfactants in household detergents, and wide range of applications have boosted the growth of the global surfactants market. However, volatility in raw material prices and environmental issues hamper the market growth. On the contrary, usage of surfactants in neonatal respiratory distress syndrome and growing market of personal care products are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫: Surfactants are used in dyeing and finishing processes in the textile and leather industries to improve the penetration of dyes and chemicals into fibers.

𝐏𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬: Surfactants can be used as wetting agents and dispersants in the formulation of paints, inks, and coatings.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: Surfactants are employed in the construction industry to improve the workability of concrete and mortar mixes.

𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠: Surfactants are used to enhance the separation and flotation processes in the mining industry.

According to the report, the global surfactant industry garnered $41.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $58.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The global surfactants market is influenced by factors such as population growth, urbanization, increasing awareness of hygiene and personal care, and industrial activities. The market is highly competitive, with several major companies and a variety of specialty and regional manufacturers. Additionally, there is a growing focus on developing sustainable and eco-friendly surfactants to address environmental concerns.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

- BASF SE

- Croda International Plc

- Clariant AG

- Stepan Company

- Nouryon

- Evonik Industries AG

- Huntsman Corporation

- Lonza Group

- Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

- Kao Corporation

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/302

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.