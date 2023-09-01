United States Baby Diaper Market is Expected to Grow at 1.7% CAGR During the Projection Period by 2023 to 2033 | FMI
The United States baby diaper market grows with government initiatives promoting infant health, hygiene, and disposable diaper distribution programsNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Baby Diaper Market is set to surge at 1.7% CAGR during the forecast period 2023 to 2033. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 11,324.3 million in 2023 to US$ 13,417.3 million by 2033.
The market was valued at US$ 11,120.5 million at the end of the historical period 2018 to 2022. It is poised to exhibit a Y-o-Y rate of 1.8% in 2023.
The baby diaper market is constantly evolving with technological advancements and product innovations. Manufacturers are continually improving diaper designs to enhance absorbency, fit, comfort, and eco-friendliness.
Manufacturers are also focusing on diapers with plant-based or natural materials. Diapers made from bamboo, organic cotton, and wood pulp, are gaining popularity.
These materials offer improved performance while aligning with the eco-conscious mindset of several consumers, as well as introducing new features. It includes wetness indicators and skin-friendly materials contributing to its growth and popularity in the market.
The growth of the United States baby diaper market can be attributed to factors such as the increase in online sales and e-commerce platforms. Parents find it convenient to purchase diapers online, and manufacturers are expanding their online presence to meet this demand.
E-commerce platforms provide a wide selection of diaper brands and sizes, collectively contributing to the growth and development of the baby diaper market.
The market is highly competitive, with a large rate of players offering a wide range of services. Key players in the United States baby diaper market include Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Procter & Gamble Company, Cardinal Health Inc., and others.
Key Takeaways from the US Baby Diaper Market Study
In terms of product type, the swim diaper segment is poised to expand at 53% CAGR during the projection period.
In terms of functionality, the reusable diapers division is likely to increase by 79%. CAGR over the forecast period.
On the basis of style, the pant style segment had a significant market share of 45% in 2022.
The United States baby diaper market online retail segment has a CAGR of 1.73% during the projected period.
“Growing birth rate and the increasing demand for sustainable baby diapers is likely to drive demand in the United States. Key manufacturers are focusing on creating more absorbent, comfortable, and eco-friendly products to meet consumer demand.” says an FMI analyst.
Who is winning?
Key manufacturers focus on differentiating their products from competitors. They might target specific segments such as organic or hypoallergenic diapers, to cater to parents' diverse preferences. They are using biodegradable materials, reducing packaging materials, and reducing packaging waste.
Key manufacturers are often opting for competitive strategies to attract customers. They might offer various product lines at different price points to cater to different customer segments. They are also forming partnerships with other companies to expand their product offerings. For instance, they might collaborate with a baby care brand to create bundle products or work with a charitable organization.
Recent development:
In August 2022, Babyganics, based in the United States, introduced a new range called Triple Dry baby diapers, the company's most waterproof diaper. The Babyganics direct-to-consumer website now sells the diaper line. The diapers include colorful and whimsical designs with joyful shapes, colors, patterns, and encouraging phrases for parents to make up their entire day (or night).
In September 2021, Ecoriginals, the world's initial and only plastic-free diaper and wipe brand, announced that its environmentally friendly goods are now accessible across the United States. The diapers from Ecoriginals are 90% organic and up to 40% absorbent than regular reusable diapers.
Get More Valuable Insights
Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the United States baby diaper market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.
The study divulges compelling insights on the United States baby diaper market by product type (training pants/underwear pants, swim diaper, preemie diapers, cloth diapers), functionality (disposable diaper, reusable diaper), style (tape style and pant style), age (into 0 to 5 months, 5 to 8 months, 9 to 24 months, and above 24 months), sales channel (modern trade, departmental stores, convenience stores, specialty stores, online retailers, drug stores, and other sales channels) across several regions.
United States Baby Diaper Market by Category
By Product Type:
Training Pants/Underwear Pants
Swim Diaper
Preemie Diapers
Cloth Diapers
Flat Cloth Diaper
Pre-Fold Cloth Diaper
Pocket Diaper
Fitted Cloth Diaper
Hybrid Cloth Diaper
All-in-One Diaper
By Functionality:
Disposable Diaper
Reusable Diaper
By Style:
Tape Style
Pant Style
By Age:
0 to 5 Months
5 to 8 Months
9 to 24 Months
Above 24 Months
By Sales Channel:
Modern Trade
Departmental Stores
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Online Retailers
Drug Stores
Other Sales Channel
About FMI – Consumer Products and Goods
The Consumer Products & Goods division of FMI offers a distinct and pinpoint analysis of the chemicals and materials industry. This exhaustive coverage extends from commodity, bulk, specialty, and petrochemicals to advanced materials, composites, and nanotechnology in particular, with special emphasis on ‘green alternatives, recycling and renewable technology developments, and supply-demand-trade assessment. Our research studies serve as referencing market guidelines for chemical manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners, and government bodies for developing – ‘The Way Forward’.
Author
Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.
