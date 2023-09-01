Frozen Fish & Seafood Market to Surge at 7.3% CAGR through 2030
Frozen fish & seafood market is expected to be valued at ~US$ 36 Bn in 2020, which is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~7.3% to reach ~US$ 70 Bn by 2030WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global frozen fish & seafood market is expected to be valued at ~US$ 36 Bn in 2020, which is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~7.3% to reach ~US$ 70 Bn by 2030.
Frozen fish and seafood mean freezing fish and seafood products at the freshest time, all of its flavor and nutrition is locked in. Freezing also extends the season of the fish so they can be accessed all year round.
For the competitive landscape, the report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the market share, concentration ratio, etc., and describes the leading companies in detail, with which the readers can get a better idea of their competitors and acquire an in-depth understanding of the competitive situation. Further, mergers and acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts will all be considered.
𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
Fish and seafood is defined as a type of food which is derived from fishes or various sea animals, such as lobster, crab, sea horse, and octopus, among others. Humans have been consuming fish and seafood since the ancient times and this food is commonly utilised across major continents. Fish and seafood are high in protein and low in calories, which is a major driving factor for the fish and seafood market.
Along with the trends and drivers, the business intelligence report on the Frozen Fish & Seafood industry also highlights the key manufacturers, players, and companies operating in the industry. It provides precise and helpful data regarding their industry positioning, financial standing, geographical presence, and profit margins. It also offers significant information regarding these players, including their revenue, pricing analysis, growth and expansion strategies, and product portfolios over the forecast period.
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
• What are some of the recent brand building activities of key players undertaken to create customer value in the Frozen Fish & Seafood Market?
• Which companies are expanding litany of products with the aim to diversify product portfolio?
• Which companies have drifted away from their core competencies and how have those impacted the strategic landscape of the Investor Frozen Fish & Seafood Market?
• Which companies have expanded their horizons by engaging in long-term societal considerations?
• Which firms have bucked the pandemic trend and what frameworks they adopted to stay resilient?
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The Frozen Fish & Seafood Market report has been segmented into types, components, platforms, industries, and regions.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐳𝐞𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐡 & 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬:
Tri Marine International, Marine International, Clearwater Seafood, Leroy Seafood, Marine Harvest, Iglo Group
𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
• You will learn about the Frozen Fish & Seafood Market drivers for the projected period
• You will be exposed to the segment-region-wise analysis of major geographical areas, viz, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest
• You will know the Frozen Fish & Seafood Market size at the country level
You will get detailed insight into the strategic and actual happenings of the key players in the industry, including research and developments, collaboration, working partnership, and other acts, product launches, etc.
• You will be provided Frozen Fish & Seafood Market details of various segments
• You will also be enlightened about the value and supply chain analysis of the Frozen Fish & Seafood Market.
𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐳𝐞𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐡 & 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 :
North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))
South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)
