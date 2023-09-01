La Trobe regional campuses achieve Net Zero

This is the result of a significant $75 million commitment by the University in 2019 to become carbon neutral by 2029. The regional campuses achieved this target just three years later.

La Trobe University’s Pro Vice-Chancellor (Regional), Associate Professor Melanie Bish said she was immensely proud of the planning and innovation the University has undergone to achieve the ambitious carbon neutral status across its regional campuses.

“We have given ourselves 10 years to make the University carbon neutral and reaching net-zero across all of our regional campuses within three years is a testament to our leadership in this space,” Associate Professor Bish said.

“La Trobe has a long and proud history of pursuing sustainable practices and we are committed to being sustainable today and into the future.

“In addition to the environmental benefits, we anticipate substantial long-term cost savings as a result of these sustainable measures that have been implemented.”

Mildura and Shepparton were the first regional campuses at La Trobe to be certified net-zero, which was announced in April 2022.

The Albury-Wodonga and Bendigo campuses are the latest to achieve net zero with the completion of several projects, including the installation of rooftop solar panels, energy efficient LED lights and mechanical system efficiency upgrades.

The newest piece of sustainable infrastructure to arrive at the two largest regional campuses, Albury-Wodonga and Bendigo, are the electric vehicle chargers that were switched on earlier this month.

These projects have reduced carbon emissions across the regional campuses by a significant margin, with more than 40 per cent of total electricity consumption at the Albury-Wodonga campus now being generated by on-site renewables.

Albury-Wodonga Head of Campus Dr Guinever Threlkeld said the achievement was a positive step for the region and supported the need for urgent climate action.

“Moving from ambition to action is something we’re very proud of and we’ll continue to promote and improve the sustainability of the region and communities we serve,” Dr Threlkeld said.

In addition to the implemented initiatives, La Trobe University has partnered with Greenfleet on a number of local revegetation projects to offset the emissions not reducible through on-site interventions.

La Trobe’s Nangak Tamboree Wildlife Sanctuary has also provided 5,000 seedlings to a revegetation project in Kinglake, Victoria.

The land is traditionally owned by the Taungurung and Wurundjeri Peoples, and will become home to an ecosystem for a variety of native birds in the area.

Albury-Wodonga

To date, overall consumption is down by 35 per cent.

More than 40 per cent of total electricity consumption at the campus is now being generated by on-site renewables.

All indoor campus lighting has been replaced with LEDs.

6 EV chargers installed for use to by the public, staff, students and partners and six for fleet use.

The installation of the first solar carport generates 141,000 kilowatt hours of renewable electricity, in addition to the rooftop solar at the library, teaching buildings and student accommodation.

Installed a second 270-panel solar carport in 2021, enough to power 25 households.

University security vehicles transitioned to electric.

Bendigo

To date, overall consumption is down by 40 per cent.

12 EV chargers installed for use to by the community, staff, students and partners and eight for fleet use.

More than 30 per cent of total electricity consumption at Bendigo is now being generated by on-site renewables.

The HHS1 building is the first fully electric building at La Trobe.

University security vehicles transitioned to electric.

3,875 solar panels producing enough power for over 300 households.

Image L-R: Nigel McGuckian, community member and EV user, Andrew Jennings, Executive Director - Net Zero, and Pro Vice-Chancellor (Regional) Melanie Bish.

