Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Declares Third Quarter 2023 Dividend

ATLANTA, GA, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company”), a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value-added services focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.22 per share for the third quarter of 2023, payable to holders of the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be payable in cash on October 13, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2023.

About Americold Realty Trust, Inc.
Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value- added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors, and retailers to consumers.

